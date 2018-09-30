‘Justice League’s Ray Fisher Says It Would Take $200 Million to Make ‘Cyborg’ Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures had high hopes for their DC Comics movies, but after poor receptions to Suicide Squad, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, they have decided to change course.

Before Justice League, the DC Films’ plan was ambitious for their superhero universe, including plans for movies like The Flash, Green Lantern Corps, and Cyborg. But now that Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon)’s superhero team-up movie has been released, WB execs have hedged their bets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite their being plans for a Cyborg movie, it seems like those plans have been put on the back burner. Actor Ray Fisher, who played the character in Justice League, has since spoken out on what it would take to make a movie featuring Vic Stone’s cybernetically enhanced superhero. When asked if fans would get to see a stand-alone Cyborg movie, Fisher was understandably coy.

“I don’t know. I can’t comment on that specifically, because they don’t tell me anything until the very last minute,” Fisher said at the Heroes & Villains FanFest in New Jersey. “There’s a ton of people making those kind of decisions behind the scenes. And it would be a very, very costly movie to make because it is so CGI heavy with Cyborg, because I’m the only member of the League that’s not in a practical costume. You’re going to be looking at $200 million just to make it. So it’s one of those things you have to take into consideration. It’s a numbers game for some people at the end of the day.”

That might seem like a bleak outlook for the actor, but Fisher is not losing hope that a Cyborg movie will happen.

“If we keep making noise, it can happen. It’s about what the people want. And that’s what people understand, that’s what they recognize,” Fisher said.

There are questions over what Warner Bros. wants to do with the character and where their focus will land, especially considering that Cyborg the character is likely to play a major role in the Doom Patrol spinoff from DC Universe.

Fisher previously addressed this rumor, dispelling any notions that he is done playing Cyborg on the big screen.

“I don’t usually engage the rumor-mill, but it’s recent turn may be worth a little grist: I am NOT, nor do I have ANY intention of, leaving Cyborg,” Fisher tweeted. “Furthermore, if/when the time comes for me to hangup my all-too-revealing mocap onesie, you will hear it from me directly.”

There’s no word yet on when Fisher will reprise his role as Cyborg in the movies, but the character will make an appearance in the DC Universe series Doom Patrol, set to premiere in 2019.