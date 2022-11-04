Cyborg: Ray Fisher Wants Former Flash Director to Helm Solo Movie

✖

Ray Fisher says that he wants the former director of The Flash to helm the Cyborg solo movie. Zack Snyder’s Justice League saw the actor take a much more prominent role in the DCEU. Fisher told ComicBook Debate that Rick Famuyiwa would be his selection to continue Victor Stone’s story in the next theatrical adventure. That seems like it would be a popular decision as fans love the director and have taken a shine to Fisher throughout his stint in the DCEU. What was once a spirited effort revealed itself to be one heck of a performance in the Snyder Cut. It’s not hyperbole to say that Cyborg is the emotional core of the film, and his treatment in the theatrical version had a lot of viewers scratching their heads. At this time, it looks like plans for a solo movie for the hero are basically on ice. But, the last couple of years in superhero media have taught audiences, never say never.

Well, for now, things move forward with the film. Andy Muschietti, The Flash’s director, had some comments about Snyder mainstay Ben Affleck and how he factors into the upcoming project. He said, “He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

I can’t explain the importance of a portrayal of a young black man who is powerful, capable showing pain, insanely smart, and very respectful with a good heart. Ray Fisher is extraordinary Thank you @ray8fisher and @ZackSnyder pic.twitter.com/qzlovWr0yI — Ve | ZSJL (@marvevi_) March 19, 2021

If that wasn’t enough, the filmmaker also went ahead and laid out the case for why Bat-fleck is so great during that appearance at DC FanDome.

“His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable,” Muschietti detailed “He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

