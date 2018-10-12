‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Star Dakota Johnson Wants to Play Catwoman

The last big screen appearance of Catwoman was in The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, as played by Anne Hathaway, leading many fans to wonder when the character will mark her return. Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson is one of many performers who thinks she’d make a good choice for the role.

During a recent interview for Vanity Fair in which she was hooked up to a lie detector, Johnson was asked if she’d ever like to star in a Marvel movie, to which she answered she would. When asked which character she’d like to play, she admitted Catwoman, before being alerted that the character was actually a DC Comics creation, resulting in her joking request to have that edited out.

The future of the DC Extended Universe has many ambiguous plans for a variety of characters, with little word on whether or not Catwoman has a live-action future within the franchise. Interestingly, one of her co-stars in Bad Times at the El Royale Jon Hamm has recently risen to the surface of rumored names thrown out in regards to who could take over the role from Ben Affleck.

“It depends on the script, what the story is,” Hamm previously told The Hollywood Reporter about the rumors. “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I have read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I am pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they are done well.”

“I’d probably fit the suit.” Hamm said. “I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But, I am sure there is an interesting version of that being out there. And if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it: why not?”

What we do know about Batman‘s future is that Matt Reeves is directing The Batman, which is slated to begin production next year. Details about the narrative aren’t confirmed, but reports claim the film will focus on the earlier days of the hero than what we’ve seen in other DCEU films, possibly requiring Affleck to bow out of the role and hand the reins over to a younger actor. Given that Hamm is actually older than Affleck, he might not be in the running for a younger iteration of the character, so only time will tell what The Batman will explore and whether or not Catwoman could appear, regardless of whether or not she’s played by Johnson.

