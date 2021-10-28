Danny DeVito Reveals First Look at His Batman Comic Featuring Penguin

DC Comics has released a preview of the Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1, showing off a tease of the Danny DeVito penned story “Bird Cat Love.” Having starred as Oswald Cobblepot in 1992’s Batman Returns, DeVito brings his mark to The Penguin in the pages of a DC Comic for the first time, writing the story featuring artwork by fan-favorite Detective Comics artist Dan Mora. DeVito and DC have revealed a first look at this comic as well as the variant covers that will be available for the one-shot when it debuts at the end of November. Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 will also feature stories spotlighting:

The Scarecrow (story and art by Wes Craig)

Poison Ivy (written by G. Willow Wilson, art by Emma Rios)



Ra’s al Ghul (written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, art by Riccardo Federici)

Talia al Ghul (written by Nadia Shammas & Joshua Williamson, art by Max Raynor)

The original Red Hood (written by Stephanie Phillips, art by Max Fiumara)

The Mad Hatter (written by Dan Watters, art by Skylar Patridge)

Killer Moth (written by Mairghread Scott, art by Ariela Kristantina)

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DannyDeVito/status/1453766013124755460?s=20

You can check out the solicitation for Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 below!

GOTHAM CITY VILLAINS ANNIVERSARY GIANT #1

Written by Danny DeVito, Wes Craig, G. Willow Wilson, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Joshua Williamson, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, and Mairghread Scott

Art by Dan Mora, Wes Craig, Emma Rios, Riccardo Federici, MAX RAYNOR, Max Fiumara, Skylar Patridge, Ariela Kristantina, Khary Randolph, Jill Thompson, Christian Ward, Gabriel Walta, and others

Cover by Lee Bermejo

Variants by Frank Quitely, Wes Craig, Riccardo Federici, DAN MORA, and MAURGERITE SAUVAGE

1:25 variant by Francesco Mattina, 1:50 variant by Chris Burnham

$9.99 US | 96 PAGES | PRESTIGE | $10.99 US VARIANTS (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/30/21

Gotham City may be protected by the Dark Knight, but this major metropolitan destination is also plagued by some of the deadliest, most nefarious villains in the DC Universe! In this oversize anniversary giant, DC Comics proudly presents tales of Batman’s deadliest foes written and drawn by some of the biggest, most exciting names in comics! 2021 marks an anniversary year for the Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, the Mad Hatter, Killer Moth, and the original Red Hood, and Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 brings these baddies to life in some big ways! Also featuring the anniversary celebration of the Penguin, written by none other than the man who brought Oswald Cobblepot to life in Batman Returns, star of the silver screen Danny DeVito!

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

Frank Quitely variant

Chris Burnham and Nathan Fairbairn Variant

Dan Mora Variant

Marguerite Sauvage Variant

Riccardo Federici Variant

Wes Craig and Jason Wordie Variant

Francesco Mattina Variant