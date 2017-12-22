David Ayer Says He Got His Throat Cut On ‘Suicide Squad’, But He Would Go Back For More

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad wasn’t as well received as he hoped, but that doesn’t mean he would return to the universe.

Ayer is just coming off of his new Netflix project Bright, but during the film’s promotion, he was asked about the reaction to Suicide Squad, specifically reviews of the film which tended to be a bit, well, negative.

“It was sh*t Ayer told ET. “Yeah, it was sh*t reviews. I got my throat cut. [Laughs]. It was a super polarizing movie. Incredibly polarizing.”

Ayer admits the visceral reaction to the film shook him up a bit, but part of being a director is getting back up and putting yourself into another project, and that’s exactly what he did.

“Yeah, for sure. It made me gun shy,” Ayer said. “It’s like going to the boxing ring and getting knocked out is how it felt. And I had to go into the ring again. And directing is a confidence game, because you’re selling everyone on something that only exists in your head. The actors have to feel that confidence to trust that you know what you’re doing, and so does your crew. As a director, you set the tone. Really, it’s coming off that movie, I understood the pitfalls, I understood the dangers, I knew where the alligators hide, you know? And so I made damn sure I didn’t repeat any mistakes.”

That attitude also pertains to comic projects, which he is open to doing again.

“You know, I’m not a film school guy,” Ayer said. “I didn’t go to college. I’m kind of vocational in my outlook, and it’s like, Now I know how to make that movie! Now I could fix Suicide Squad! So… And I love the comic IPs. I mean, I’m a comic geek. And I love Warner Bros. and I would definitely go back.”

Suicide Squad currently has a 56.05 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings, which you can submit a score for here. You can also see where it ranks among all of the DCEU movies released thus far here.

Suicide Squad is currently available on Digital Platforms, Blu-ray, and DVD. Suicide Squad 2 is tentatively scheduled for October 18, 2019.

