Remembering David Cassidy’s ‘The Flash’ Role

Today, the world lost a pop culture icon, following the passing of David Cassidy.

While the beloved 1970s teen idol might be best known for his role on The Partridge Family, he also had a pretty big connection to the world of DC Comics. Cassidy had a role on the original The Flash television series, as Sam Scudder/Mirror Master.

Cassidy’s portrayal of the Mirror Master appeared in the episode ‘Done With Mirrors’, which aired in April of 1991. In it, Mirror Master was a mirror and hologram manipulating criminal, who steals an advanced battery from S.T.A.R. Labs. The battery is then stolen by his partner, Stacia Masters, who seeks refuge with Barry Allen/The Flash (John Wesley Shipp).

Scudder then kidnaps Barry, who eventually realizes that Scudder is under the control of Stacia. Barry reprimands the two criminals – fighting projections of Scudder in the process – and returns the battery back to S.T.A.R. Labs.

Not only was David Cassidy’s role well received by fans, but it was just one of his family’s connections to the world of DC Comics. Jack Cassidy, David’s father, played Max Mencken in the 1966 Broadway musical It’s a Bird… It’s a Plane… It’s Superman. The role was then reprised by David’s half brother, Patrick Cassidy, in a 2010 Dallas revival of the musical.

And of course, David’s daughter Katie is known by plenty of DC Comics fans today. Katie Cassidy is best known for portraying Laurel Lance/Black Canary on The CW’s Arrow, and currently portrays the villainous Black Siren on both Arrow and The Flash.

Cassidy passed away at age 67, after being rushed to a Florida hospital last week.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family told People. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”