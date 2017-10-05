DC Announces Action Comics 1000th Issue Celebration

Few books reach 100 issues, nonetheless 1000. Action Comics has never been ordinary though, and DC Comics is planning quite the celebration for the book’s latest achievement.

Today during the Meet The Publishers panel at New York Comic Con, Dan DiDio and Jim Lee announced big celebration plans for the monumental occasion, starting with a new logo for the occasion.

First up is a new hardcover book that specifically commemorates and celebrates the comic that started it all, Action Comics #1. The comic is the start of decades of amazing stories starring the super-powered Kryptonian, and this new volume will feature a dive into iconic characters and locations like Supergirl, Brainiac, the Fortress of Solitude, and much more. Fans will also have the chance to revisit classic Superman stories from a number of talented creators, coupled with a historical essay by guest editor Paul Levitz.

The Action Comics hardcover will feature two fantastic bonuses for fans, including a poster that includes all 1000 Action Comics covers. The second bonus might be even better though, an unpublished Superman story from the 1940’s that is believed to be from Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The story was recovered from the DC files, and this is the first time it has seen the light of day.

The actual Action Comics #1000 comic will be written by Pete Tomasi and Dan Jurgens and will be a special oversized comic with several back-up stories written by some fantastic talent, including a story from Geoff Johns and Richard Donner.

You can view the description for Action Comics #1000 below, and the logo can be found above.

In 1938, two kids from Cleveland, Ohio – Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel – created a character they thought would represent the best of humanity in a troubled time with few beacons of hope for the future. That character went on to become one of the brightest and most well-known creations in all of pop culture: Superman. And it all began in ACTION COMICS. DC is proud to celebrate the 1000th edition of this seminal title that created the entire superhero genre – bringing joy, hope, and inspiration to Superman fans around the world for 80 years.