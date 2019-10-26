DC Reveals First Look at Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze One-Shot

Sean Murphy and Matt Hollingsworth‘s Batman: Curse of the White Knight has been stellar, but unfortunately it will be pausing a bit in November. While that’s undoubtedly a bummer, the good news is that fans can still look forward to being immersed in the White Knight universe thanks to a new one-shot from Murphy, Hollingsworth, and artist Klaus Janson that will expand on the history of White Knight’s Victor Fries. The new one-shot is titled Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze #1, and you can get your first look at the new one-shot on the next few slides.

Those who have been reading the White Knight series know that Fries played an important part in the original series, and fans were introduced to elements of his history that will now be explored in this one-shot. Fans will also learn more about the ties Victor Fries has to the Wayne family and how he even ended up saving Bruce at one point, as well as what happened in his own past and the tale of his father figures.

While Murphy won’t be illustrating the entire series, Janson’s work is gorgeous, and Murphy did find the time to knock out a beautiful cover. You can find the official description for Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze below.

“The Curse of the White Knight saga expands in this special interlude issue! Sean Murphy is joined by artists Klaus Janson and Matt Hollingsworth to tell the tragic tale of White Knight’s Mister Freeze. On the night of Bruce Wayne’s traumatic birth, Victor Fries must intervene to save the lives of Martha Wayne and the future Batman. As the evening unfolds, Victor distracts Thomas with the incredible tale of his own father figures—one a Nazi, the other a Jew—and their complex connection to Wayne Laboratories. As the Third Reich roars into power, the deep friendship and working relationship between the Baron von Fries and his research partner, Jacob Smithstein, is in crisis.

Ordered by Himmler to speed development of their cryotechnology in service of world domination, Smithstein is forced to go into hiding and compromise his moral code in order to save his wife and infant daughter, Nora, from persecution and certain death. When the S.S. ramps up surveillance over the project, young Victor begins to question his father’s true allegiance. Both families are driven toward an impossible choice and a sinister standoff, and Victor makes a pact with Smithstein that will ripple through generations.”

You can find the solicitation information below.

Batman: White Knight Presents Von Freeze #1

Written by Sean Murphy

Art by Klaus Janson and Matt Hollingsworth

Cover Art by Sean Murphy

In Shops: Nov 20, 2019

Final Orders Due: Oct 28, 2019

SRP: $5.99

