DC Reveals The SPOILER Who Laughs in Batman/Superman

Batman and Superman are teaming up for a brand new series, and all their focus is on finding and taking down the Batman Who Laughs after they learn he’s kidnapped a child named Danny. That’s a pretty powerful duo for any villain, even for someone as demented and cunning as the Batman Who Laughs, but as fans learn in Batman/Superman #1, he’s got a few tricks up his sleeve to even the odds, and one of them is revealed in the final pages of the issue. It’s a big one too, so for those who haven’t read the issue yet, there are big spoilers coming so you’ve been warned.

The issue finds Superman and Batman tracking down The Batman Who Laughs‘ Batcave, which is pretty impressive despite it being below the spot where Bruce’s parents died (that’s cold man, just cold). They find a case of Batarangs that have been coated with a serum close to the one that initially transformed him, and as they quickly learn, his aspirations for it are to turn all of the heroes in this universe to his side.

The investigation is interrupted by one of the Robins clawing at Batman, and they quickly learn that this Robin was hit with one of those Batarangs. The Robin says he changed him and made him wear this costume. He also adds “said I was too innocent for his mission, but he could use me.”

Superman reaches out to the Robin thinking he’s Danny who’s been turned, but the Robin then says “I’m glad he took me. He freed me. Don’t you recognize me?”

Superman’s face registers who it is, and then the Robin says “My name’s Billy. Billy Batson.”

He then calls upon the power of Shazam, knocking Batman back. We then see a Dark Multiverse version of Shazam, The Shazam Who Laughs if you will, holding Superman by the throat with his poisoned Batarang in his other hand and laughing. He says “I always wondered if I could kick your ass, Superman.”

Batman/Superman #1 is written by Joshua Williamson and drawn by David Marquez with colors by Alejandro Sanchez and letters by John J. Hill. You can check out the official description of the issue below.

“Up in the sky, in the dark of the night, trust no one—for the Secret Six walk among us. Spinning out of the devastating events of the Batman Who Laughs, Superman and Batman are together once more in an all-new monthly series—and they’re facing a terrifying new threat that could strike from anywhere. The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel must journey into the depths of Gotham City to learn which of their fellow heroes has been transformed into the horrifying horseman of their most dangerous and deranged foe ever. Our heroes will need to fight to survive, but an even more dangerous question lurks in the shadows: Can Superman and Batman even trust each other?”

