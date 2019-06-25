DC Beats Marvel in New Comic Book Universe Search Data Study

As it turns out, DC Comics is the favored comic publisher over their competition at Marvel. That is, of course, according to one recent study by USDish, one of the country’s premiere resellers of Dish cable products. While no scientific research was conducted per se, USDish used the data available from Google Trends to determine DC was favored over Marvel in 32 states. Marvel, on the other hand, was favored in 14 states while four states — Alaska, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Kentucky — didn’t have a clear and concise winner between the two.

It’s certainly surprising news, as Marvel is happening to have one of their biggest years ever on paper, from the chart-topping Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel in theaters to publishing efforts that have seen the return of major summer comic events. The House of Ideas also happened to dominate the same survey this time last year.

This particular study also monitored which characters the states preferred most. While the responses are by and large expected, there were some surprises in the results. Paving the way for most popular characters was the Man of Steel himself, Superman. Supes topped every other character in eight states. Hulk and Supergirl came in second with seven states each while Batman and Thor followed close by with five states.

Even more surprising is the fact that Captain America and Iron Man never found themselves on top solo. Instead, the two MCU stalwarts tied for the most popular character in Utah. Surprising enough, Green Lantern finished first in both Kansas and Michigan while Green Arrow got the top spot in Montana. Other one-state superheroes include Aquaman, Captain Marvel, Robin, Star-Lord, and Wonder Woman.

The full chart of the states and their favorite comic universes and heroes can be seen here.

