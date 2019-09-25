DC Makes Big-Time Change to Batman Villain

DC’s Year of the Villain is in full swing, and thanks to Lex Luthor some big changes have taken place amongst some of DC’s biggest and smallest villains alike. Thing is Lex Luthor isn’t the only person who’s been making strides, and one of Batman‘s most iconic villains has been slowly chipping away at discoveries for years. In today’s issue of Detective Comics #1012, we finally see some of that research pay off, and it also appears as if it’s the key to attaining his number 1 goal. As for who we’re talking about, that would be Batman’s longtime nemesis Mr. Freeze, but if you haven’t’ read the issue yet, spoilers are coming so you’ve been warned.

Batman fans know that Mr. Freeze’s highest priority is to restore his wife Nora, who has been cryogenically frozen until he can figure out a way to cure her of her sickness. In the backup stories of Detective Comics we’ve seen him start to look for women who match her visually, and it seems he’s going to piece together some sort of body for her, which is pretty disturbing.

Another piece to that puzzle though is nanotechnology, something he’s been working on for years. He’s been using himself as a guinea pig for those experiments, and over time the nanotech has bonded to his skin. That’s why in the issue he finally takes his helmet off and tests out his theory, and after an initial reaction, the suit tells him his internal body core temperature is negative two degrees Fahrenheit.

Thanks to the nanotech bonding to his skin he no longer needs the helmet to survive, and can now roam freely, as his internal temperature will now always stay at the required temperature for his survival. This is also the technology that will restore Nora, and we see some of that process in the issue.

Mr. Freeze was already quite deadly, but now that he’s not hindered by a suit and his surroundings, he’s become even deadlier. You can check out the spoiler images above and below.

Detective Comics #1012 is written by Peter J. Tomasi and drawn by Doug Mahnke, and you can check out the full description of the issue below.

“Year of the Villain kicks into overdrive! Victor Fries has only ever wanted one thing”¦to bring his wife Nora back to life in a healthy body. Now, with Lex Luthor’s aid, Victor’s wish will finally come true. But how will Nora adjust to the new world she has missed? And how will Batman try to tear Victor’s dream away from him?”

Detective Comics #1012 is in comic stores now, and you can check our reviews of this issue and all of this week’s books right here!