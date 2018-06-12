DC Comics and Geoff Johns to Shed Light on ‘The Three Jokers’ in New Series

When Geoff Johns gets back to writing and producing full time, one of his first projects will be Three Jokers, a new series with artist Jason Fabok, which will explore a plot thread Johns left dangling in DC Universe: Rebirth two years ago.

The story will pick up on one of the strangest and most interesting ideas Johns has introduced into DC lore in a while: that there isn’t just one Joker, but three different people who somehow share the identity of the Clown Prince of Crime.

Illustrated by the brilliant Jason Fabok, Three Jokers is a mystery unlike anything the Dark Knight has faced. One that will shed a new light on The Batman and those closest to him as everything he’s ever believed about The Joker comes into question.

Like Brian Michael Bendis, who will take over Superman and Action Comics following his currently-ongoing miniseries The Man of Steel, Johns will apparently split time between big, canonical DC series like Doomsday Clock, Shazam!, and Three Jokers, and his own pop-up imprint, which will give him more leeway and will get Johns back into the business of doing something he has historically been great at: revitalizing and reviving stagnant characters.

“I took on a role at DC Entertainment because I love the characters and this universe more than anything,” said Johns. “But, I want to spend my days writing and on set. I’m thrilled to get back to a more hands-on creative role. It’s a dream job on dream projects, reaching even deeper into DC’s vast pantheon of characters. I’m also excited to continue to work with the amazing team at DCE and my colleagues at Warner Bros.”

There is no word yet on the launch date for Three Jokers, although expect more news on this and other Johns-penned projects next month at Comic Con International in San Diego.