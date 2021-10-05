DC Comics Blu-ray Sale on Amazon: Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and More

With the arrival of October, Amazon is beginning to run proper holiday 2021 deals. One of today’s offerings is a Blu-ray sale on DC Comics favorites featuring Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and more. The releases cover live-action films, animated films, and TV series.
You can shop Amazon’s entire DC Comics Blu-ray sale right here. Most of the titles are discounted by 50% or more and at all-time lows. Some highlights include:
- Batman: The Complete Animated Series – 55% off
- Batman 4K Film Collection – 44% off
- Batman 80th Anniversary 18-Film Collection – 56% off
- The Dark Knight Trilogy – 73% off
- Wonder Woman The Complete Collection – 62% off
- Superman The Motion Picture Anthology – 58% off
You can check out all of Amazon’s daily holliday deals right here.