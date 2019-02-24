DC Announces ‘DCeased’

DC Comics has announced DCeased, a new event series from Tom Taylor (Injustice, X-Men Red) with art by Trevor Hairsine, James Harren, and Stefano Gaudiano.

Taylor has been teasing the event for a week, suggesting it’s going to be even more brutal on DC’s heroes than his Injustice comic, based on the hit fighting game of the same name.

Here’s the event’s synopsis:

“A mysterious techno-virus has been released on Earth, infecting 600 million people and turning them instantly into violent, monstrous engines of destruction.

The heroes of the DCU are caught completely unprepared for a pandemic of this magnitude and struggle to save their loved ones first…but what happens to the World’s Greatest Heroes if the world ends?

New York Times best-selling writer Tom Taylor (Injustice) returns with a terrifying new tale and is joined by artist Trevor Hairsine (Legends of the Dark Knight) and Stefano Gaudiano (The Walking Dead).”

Taylor has revealed three covers, each of which suggests that Batman will be the focal character of the series or at least the first issue. Some of Taylor’s previous tweets suggest Superman and Darkseid may also play a role.

It is unclear if DCeased is an alternate universe story, like Injustice, or takes place in the main DC Comics continuity. The plot description is already generating comparisons to Marvel’s Marvel Zombies line, which visited a universe where most of the Earth was overrun with the undead.

That first issue is set to be released on May 1st. Expect more details to roll out when DC’s solicitations are released online in full and as the first issue’s release date draws closer.

DCeased #1

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Trevor Harisine, Stefano Gaudiano, James Harren (CA) Greg Capullo

Rated T+

In Shops: May 01, 2019

SRP: $3.99