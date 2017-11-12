DC Comics Suspends Eddie Berganza After Sexual Assault Allegations

DC Comics announced they have suspended editor Eddie Berganza from his duties in the wake of the report of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

The publisher issued a statement announcing the decision and revealed they will be looking into the allegations in order to determine their next course of action. Read the statement below.

DC Entertainment has immediately suspended Mr. Berganza and has removed him from performing his duties as Group Editor at DC Comics. There will be a prompt and yet careful review into next steps as it relates to the allegations against him, and the concerns our talent, employees and fans have shared. DC continues to be extremely committed to creating a safe and secure working environment for our employees and everyone involved in the creation of our comic books.

Though several accounts of Berganza’s alleged harassment have been reported over the years, a recent story from BuzzFeed reignited discussions of the editor’s involvement with DC Comics.

Several creators currently involved with DC Comics and who have worked for the company in the past spoke out against Berganza, demanding action be taken. Since the report was published, even more have called out DC for not taking action against Berganza.

BuzzFeed’s report stated that Berganza declined to comment, and included statements from people who accuse him of groping and forcing himself upon them.

The report contained quotes from Liz Gehrlain Marsham, Joan Hilty, and others who wished to remain anonymous, who all allege inappropriate and unwanted behavior from the DC Comics editor. It also contains a statement from former DC editor Janelle Asselin who said she reported multiple incidents to human resources.

None of these people work for DC Comics anymore, while Berganza remained editing prominent books like Dark Nights: Metal by Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion, and FCO Plascencia.

Though he is currently suspended, it’s unknown if DC Comics will terminate Berganza for his alleged behavior.