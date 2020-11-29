DC Comics Fans Show Support For The Other History Of The DC Universe

DC Comics fans are sharing their impressions of The Other History of the DC Universe. The Black Label release tries to show fans a different side of the company’s storied history. Black Lightning writer John Ridley has been tasked with taking the long view of DC history from unexplored perspectives. It feels like fans have been very supportive of the creative team’s efforts and are letting their voices be heard on social media. DC Comics’ post earlier today has the people flocking toward it to explain their experience with the book. A lot of fans are seeing their experiences on the page, and that’s great for the hobby. Recently the writer talked to EW about how he was approaching these stories as someone who might not have experience that lines up perfectly.

Don't mess with Black Lightning ⚡️ What did you think of THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1? #DCBlackLabel pic.twitter.com/ZxUdo9CBvb — DC (@DCComics) November 28, 2020

Ridley said, “I’m a Black man of a certain age and it would’ve been just as disingenuous for me to have assumptions about Renee [Montoya] or Tatsu [Yamashiro] as with any of these other characters if it were just a straight white man writing about a Black character. Certainly throughout history that’s been done. And done well. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Tony Isabella and what he did with Black Lightning, or any number of writers and artists who may not have been Black, who may not have been women, but wanted to put their all into those characters to the best of their ability.”

Comicbook.com’s Chase Magnett reviewed the book and found it very well-crafted:

Reflecting upon The Other History of the DC Universe #1, I’m torn between two distinct conversations: one about craft and another about purpose. It is a technically accomplished project addressing difficult subject matter, and each half of that equation merits thorough consideration. The first of five issues lays out the series premise—an examination of DC Comics’ fictional history through the perspectives of prominent superheroes of color—telling the story of Jefferson Pierce (a.k.a. Black Lightning) from 1972 through 1995 as it merges American history with familiar beats from DC Comics. The end result is an enjoyable read filled with engaging compositions and skillful prose,

Have you checked out The Other History of the DC Universe yet? Let us know down in the comments!