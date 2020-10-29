DC Announces 2021 Middle Grade Graphic Novels Featuring Green Arrow, Constantine, and More

DC Comics has no shortage of absolutely beloved characters, with their superheroes gaining fans across comics, movies, television, and more. In recent years, one of the most beloved extensions of DC's brand has been its middle grade graphic novel program, which reimagines some of the characters for a new generation. Going into 2021, DC has unveiled (via The Hollywood Reporter) a trio of new graphic novels to join the line, featuring fan favorites such as Green Arrow and John Constantine. The three titles - Metropolis Grove, The Mystery Of The Meanest Teacher: A Johnny Constantine Graphic Novel, and Green Arrow: Stranded - are set to be released throughout 2021. While these standalone stores are initially geared towards readers ages 9 to 12, they certainly have found an audience amongst fans of all ages. Keep scrolling to check out the first look and synopsizes for DC's latest middle-grade graphic novels, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Metropolis Grove (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written and Illustrated by Drew Brockington

Colored by Wendy Broom

Release Date: May 4, 2021 The big city is full of Superman sightings, but here in Metropolis Grove? Every kid in this suburb knows that he's not real…except newcomer Sonia Patel, who convinces her friends Duncan and Alex to believe! When the trio discover a mysterious cave full of Super-memorabilia, they can't keep it to themselves, and that sets off a school year full of drama and adventure and more than a few opportunities for a newfound friendship to test its limits. And when they finally figure out the resident of the cave is Bizarro, things get even more out of control! (Photo: DC Entertainment)

The Mystery Of The Meanest Teacher: A Johnny Constantine Graphic Novel (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Ryan North

Illustrated and colored by Derek Charm

Lettered by Wes Abbot

Release Date: June 1, 2021 After angering a number of hostile spirits in England, 13-year-old magician Johnny Constantine has to find a way out of the country. Persuading his parents to send him to America, John arrives at the Junior Success Boarding School in Salem, Massachusetts. But once there, he finds himself to be something of an outcast. And he is also convinced that his homeroom teacher really has it in for him. Worse, he's convinced that's she's really a witch. Fortunately, John is able to find one kindred spirit at school with whom he's able to form an alliance--another misfit named Anna, who also happens to have her own developing magical powers. John recruits Anna in his efforts to uncover the truth about Ms. Kayla and expose the Meanest Teacher's real identity to the world. Joined by a friendly demon named Etrigan, these two amateur sleuths will uncover clues and stumble upon forces beyond their control in a humorous series of misadventures. (Photo: DC Entertainment)