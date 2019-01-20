DC Comics Pulls Controversial Heroes In Crisis Poison Ivy Cover

After Bleeding Cool leaked a controversial cover to Heroes in Crisis #7 earlier today, DC Comics and writer Tom King have announced the cover won’t be pushed to print. The cover in question shows a dying Poison Ivy in a compromising position which, upon its leak, certainly caused a stir on social media.

Before long, King — the writer behind Heroes in Crisis and a staple on DC’s Batman — took to Twitter to share that DC won’t be running with the cover because of his request.

“An unfinished cover for Heroes in Crisis 7 was leaked prior to going through the standard DC approval process,” King tweeted. “I did not like the cover. I discussed the situation with DC editorial who agreed with my objections. This cover will not be used. Thank you.”

Not only might some find the imagery on the cover shocking, but fans have also mentioned that it might be spoiling a major plot point of the series considering it’s been long-rumored that Poison Ivy would be a character dying in the series. The canceled cover can be found below.

The series, which focuses on the mental health of superheroes after the action dies down, has been a major piece in the marketing puzzle of DC for quite some time. According to King, he wanted to make something for heroes as inspired by his time as a counterintelligence officer for the CIA.

“We’re creating this space where superheroes can go that sort of mimics the good work people are doing for veterans around the world,” King said when Sanctuary was first brought to light last December. “They can have a space where they can actually admit that this violence has had consequences for them and has affected them mentally, so that your greatest heroes, who are inspiring our children, can say proudly: yes, I’ve had some mental difficulties, and yes, working with people has helped me through them. And we don’t hide behind that.”

Heroes in Crisis #3 was released on November 28, 2018 while #4 is currently slated for release after the holidays on January 4th, 2019.