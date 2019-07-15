DC Comics to Publish Twisted and Terrifying Takes on Some of Its Biggest Event Comics

DC Comics will reimagine some of its biggest event stories, including Infinite Crisis and The Death of Superman, with a “twisted and terrifying” spin in a line of new one-shot prestige format stories, the publisher announced Monday.

“Tales From the Dark Multiverse” takes notable events from the DC Universe down a “dark and twisted path” as told by some of the company’s most talented writers and artists, including Scott Snyder, Kyle Higgins, Javier Fernandez, Jeff Loveness, Brad Walker, Andrew Hennessy and Lee Weeks. Running concurrent with the new one-shots will be one-dollar reprints of the original comics when “Tales From the Dark Multiverse” launches in October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Batman: Knightfall and The Death of Superman, DC Comics will revisit fan-favorite events Infinite Crisis, Blackest Night, New Teen Titans: The Judas Contract and more. Each prestige format one-shot is 48 pages and priced at $5.99.

The line launches Wednesday, October 16 with Knightfall #1 and is followed by Death of Superman October 30. One-dollar reprints are timed to each release; Batman #497 is available Oct. 16 and Superman #75 Oct. 30.

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: BATMAN: KNIGHTFALL #1

Co-written by Scott Snyder (DARK NIGHTS: METAL, JUSTICE LEAGUE, THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS) and Kyle Higgins (DEATHSTROKE, BATMAN ETERNAL, NIGHTWING: THE NEW ORDER), with art by Javier Fernandez (JUSTICE LEAGUE) and a cover by Lee Weeks (BATMAN), this one-shot takes place in a Gotham City 30 years after a broken Bruce Wayne failed to take back the mantle of the Bat. In his place arose Jean-Paul Valley, also known as Saint Batman. Under his iron rule, Saint Batman has turned Gotham into the city of his dreams – killing has become commonplace and criminals live in constant fear—all in the name of justice.

But just when all seems lost, a new hope for Gotham rises: The Son of Bane.

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: THE DEATH OF SUPERMAN #1

The Dark Multiverse takes on the highest-selling comic book event of all time, courtesy of writer Jeff Loveness (Rick and Morty, DC’S NUCLEAR WINTER SPECIAL, DC’S MYSTERIES OF LOVE IN SPACE), with art by Brad Walker (DETECTIVE COMICS) and Andrew Hennessy (SINESTRO, THE DEMON: HELL IS EARTH, TITANS), with a cover by Lee Weeks.

In a broken world much like our own, Lois Lane, twisted by rage and grief over the Man of Steel’s death, becomes the Eradicator, taking revenge on those who let Superman die and the corrupt world he could never defeat. Now, with the power of a god, she’s going to end the “never-ending” battle by any means necessary, halting the Reign of the Supermen before it even begins.