DC Comics’ The Kitchen Final Trailer Released

Kathy, Ruby, and Claire are tired of living on the sidelines, and as you can see in the final trailer for The Kitchen, are ready to do something to change that. In fact, they aren’t just going to change their lives, but the lives of those in Hell’s Kitchen, and whatever poor soul gets in their way will likely end up with a bullet in his head. The Kitchen features Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss as three Mob Wives who decide to take matters into their own hands, and that will lead them along an at times violet and brutal path but one that could hand them the keys to the city, whether the powers at be want it or not.

You can check out the final trailer for The Kitchen in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Kitchen is based on the original Vertigo comic series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle, and it looks to nail the tone and humor from the original book. You can check out the official description below.

“New York City, 1978. The 20 blocks of pawnshops, porn palaces and dive bars between 8th Avenue and the Hudson River owned by the Irish mafia and known as Hell’s Kitchen was never the easiest place to live. Or the safest. But for mob wives Kathy, Ruby and Claire–played by Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss–things are about to take a radical, dramatic turn. When their husbands are sent to prison by the FBI the women take business into their own hands, running the rackets and taking out the competition…literally.



Now they own the neighborhood.



The gritty, female-driven mob drama “The Kitchen,” from New Line Cinema and BRON Creative, is written and directed by Andrea Berloff, who was nominated for an Oscar for Original Screenplay for Straight Outta Compton.”

The Kitchen is directed by Andrea Berloff and stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, Bill Camp, Jeremy Bobb, E.J. Bonilla, Wayne Duvall, Annabella Sciorra, and Myk Watford.

The film was produced by multiple Oscar nominee Michael De Luca (“Captain Phillips,” “Moneyball,” “The Social Network”) and Marcus Viscidi (“Rampage”). Serving as executive producers were Richard Brener, Michael Disco, Dave Neustadter, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Elishia Holmes, and Adam Schlagman.

The Kitchen hits theaters on August 9th.