DC to End Justice League Series, Kill off Major Characters

DC Comics is killing the Justice League, and that’s just the start of the story. Writer Joshua Williamson, who recently took of DC Comics’ Batman series, and artist Rafa Sandoval, who worked with Williamson on The Flash, will kick off the next major DC Comics event in Justice League #75. The issue goes on sale at local comic book shops and digital retailers on April 19th. Justice League #75 is the final issue of the ongoing series, which launched in 2018 with a creative team including Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Jorge Jimenez. Before handing reins over to Williamson, Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez had a high-profile run on the series.

“We’ve been building to the ‘Death of the Justice League’ for the last year across the main line. I remember buying ‘Death of Superman’ 30 years ago,” Williamson says in a press release, referencing the Man of Steel’s demise in 1993’s Superman #75, “and now we have an opportunity to take that idea and go bigger with it. Justice League #75 allows us to showcase why the Justice League are comics’ greatest heroes as we show the aftermath of the loss against their biggest threat ever and its impact on the DCU.”

DC Comics’ summary of the issue’s plot reads, “A new Dark Army made up of the DCU’s greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse and the best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back. In the end, the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them!”

Sandoval says, “Being able to draw the Justice League is always exciting, they are just the greatest superhero team of all time. We will see a great evil coming out of the darkness and more dark characters that will be revealed very soon. This book is just the starting point and fans do not want to be left behind and miss what is going to happen.”

Williamson adds, “After working with Rafa on The Flash and seeing the amazing work he did on Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps, I knew that he excels at big cosmic battles while also finding those emotional moments between the characters.

“I was lucky to work with Josh on The Flash and it was one of the most fun times of my career,” added Sandoval. “He has always given me freedom to work and does not set boundaries to my creativity. When I draw Josh’s scripts, I always get reminded of why I wanted to become a comic book artist years ago.”

What do you think about the death of the Justice League? The 48-page Justice League #75 goes on sale at local comic book shops and digital retailers on April 19th.