Dark Crisis, DC Comics’ Next Event, Kicks Off With the Death of the Justice League

DC stunned fans when they revealed the upcoming Death of the Justice League, which will happen in Justice League #75, and now they’ve revealed the massive event that will follow. Today DC Comics revealed all the details on Dark Crisis, a seven-issue event that will spin right out of Death of the Justice League and will kick off with a special Free Comic Book Day issue in Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition. There will also be a special one-shot titled Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1, and you can get a preview of all three starting on the next slide. You can also check out a brand new teaser trailer for Dark Crisis in the video above.

Dark Crisis is a monthly event that will be written by Joshua Williamson, drawn by Daniel Sampere, colored by Alejandro Sanchez, and lettered by Tom Napolitano. The story traces back all the way to the original crisis, as an ancient destructive force known as the Great Darkness has been revealed to be behind some of the universe’s most instrumental and darkest moments. Now Pariah will attempt to use that force to eliminate Earth-0 and restore his homeward and the infinite multiverse. The heroes who are left must team up to face this ancient evil, but it remains to be seen if everyone is up to the task.

“Dark Crisis is an epic DCU event about legacy,” said writer Joshua Williamson. “It will have all the giant, fun cosmic battles and Multiversal set pieces, but it’s not about reboots, retcons, or rewriting time and space. At its core, it’s about the characters and the relationships that we’ve seen built over DC’s great history. Dark Crisis spins out of Justice League #75 ‘DEATH OF THE JUSTICE LEAGUE’ and connects all the story threads across the DCU since Infinite Frontier #0 in a major way. Unifying the new legacy of the DCU as we honor the classic. You can’t miss it!”

“To me, Dark Crisis is a big celebration for all DC fans,” said artist Daniel Sampere. “It’s a huge event full of epic heart, an event that embraces the past while looking to the future. Joshua and I are the biggest DC fans, and this is our love letter to these characters and this universe.”

You can find the official descriptions for Dark Crisis #0 FCBD and Justice League: Road To Dark Crisis below.

DARK CRISIS #0 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and more!

Art by JIM CHEUNG, DANIEL SAMPERE, and more!

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

32 pages | Standard periodical 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″

ON SALE 5/7/22

Witness the rise and fall of the Justice League! The event years in the making is here with Dark Crisis. The Justice League is comics’ greatest super-team-made up of DC Comics’ legendary Super Heroes, they have saved the world countless times. No crisis was too much for them to handle…until now! The Justice League has been defeated by the Great Darkness and its army of DC’s most dangerous villains-now a new generation of heroes must rise to protect not only the Multiverse…but also the legacy of the DC Universe! A prelude to DC’s biggest story of 2022!

Includes a preview and art from Dark Crisis #1, coming in June! Don’t miss out on this Free Comic Book Day special featuring the blockbuster talents of Joshua Williamson, Jim Cheung, and Daniel Sampere! For free!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: ROAD TO DARK CRISIS #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, JEREMY ADAMS, BRANDON THOMAS, CHUCK BROWN, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, and PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, DAN JURGENS, FICO OSSIO, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, LEILA DEL DUCA, and more!

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

1:25 variant cover by RAF SARMENTO

$5.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/31/22

The Justice League has tragically fallen in battle, and now we see the aftermath. How does the world react to the Justice League being gone? Which heroes rise up…and which villains try to take advantage? And what dark forces are lying in wait to attack? An all-star roster of DC talent showcases a world without a Justice League and sets the stage for next month’s Dark Crisis event!

Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition hits comic stores on May 7th, while Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1 hits stores on May 31st. Dark Crisis #1 (of 7) will launch in June. You can check out the new preview starting on the next slide.

Are you excited for Dark Crisis? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

