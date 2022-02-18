DC Announces Danger Street Series Featuring Doctor Fate, Starman, and More

The tapestry of the DC universe continues to grow and take shape, uniting newer characters and concepts with heroes and villains that have been around for decades. On Friday, DC Comics announced the newest example of what that will entail, in the form of the Black Label maxiseries Danger Street. The twelve-issue series, which will be released bi-monthly, will unite some of the “most obscure and offbeat” characters in DC’s arsenal — particularly, the ones who graced the pages of the DC 1st Issue Special anthology series of the 1970s, which aimed to either launch new characters’ stories or revive lesser-known characters. Danger Street will be the latest collaboration between writer Tom King, artist Jorge Fornés, and colorist Dave Stewart, all of whom previously worked together on the publisher’s Rorschach maxiseries.

In Danger Street, joining the Justice League is a goal for any superhero, but what happens when a quest for membership takes a sinister turn? Join Starman, Metamorpho, and Warlord as they look to prove themselves worthy by summoning and defeating Darkseid in battle. Soon they’ll learn that calling upon a New God never ends well, and their world is headed for disaster as a result! The journey to save the day will be a treacherous one filled with princesses, knights, and all kinds of monsters. Each person the heroes encounter plays a crucial role in this sprawling yet gripping narrative that is a little bit silly, a whole lot dark, and completely cool.

The very term “Danger Street” originated in DC 1st Issue Special #6, with a story by Jack Kirby introducing a group of latchkey kids dubbed The Dingbats of Danger Street. While we’ll have to wait and see if the Dingbats factor into this Danger Street miniseries, we do know some of the characters who could star in the proceedings. The aforementioned Metamorpho and Warlord appeared in stories in 1st Issue Special‘s second and eighth installments, as did the lesser-known Mikaal Tomas incarnation of Starman in Issue #12. The covers for Danger Street also feature Atlas, who starred in the 1st Issue Special #1; The Creeper, who starred in 1st Issue Special #7; and Doctor Fate, who starred in 1st Issue Special #9. Some of the original title’s other characters included Manhunter, Lady Cop, and Codename: Assassin.

Danger Street #1 is set to be released in comic book shops and participating digital platforms on Tuesday, May 3rd. It will feature a main cover by Fornés, an open to buy variant cover by Steve Rude, a 1-in-25 ratio variant cover from Lee Weeks, and a 1-in-50 ratio from Ben Oliver.

