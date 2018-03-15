The Best DC Earth One Comics So Far

The Earth One line at DC Comics is almost one decade old now. It began in late 2010 with the publication of the first volume of Superman: Earth One. That hardcover spelled out the goals of the Earth One series. It was a fresh starting point for outside readers or longtime fans seeking a new take. Each superhero would be presented with an origin in a setting where no other superheroes existed and no prior continuity was needed. While all of the comics are labeled “Earth One”, they each take place on their own version of Earth. It also established a high bar for talent, as every Earth One series has focused on finding some of the biggest writers and artists in modern comics to craft these new stories.

2018 will see the release of at least two new Earth One titles. The second volume of Wonder Woman: Earth One is planned for the fall, and the debut of Green Lantern: Earth One hit local comic book stores this week. This new spin on the sprawling, sci-fi mythos of the Green Lantern is crafted by the husband and wife team behind a similar Image Comics series Invisible Empire: Gabriel Hardman and Corinna Bechko.

The early reviews of Green Lantern: Earth One suggest it may be the strongest installment in this ongoing collection so far. Before we dig into the newest origin for Hal Jordan though, we are taking a look back at all of the Earth One titles so far. If you’re interested in reading these unique takes on classic DC Comics characters, then click ahead to find out which have turned out best so far.

8. Superman: Earth One, Vol. 3

Written by J. Michael Straczynski

Art by Ardian Syaf

Colors by Barbara Ciardo

The third and seemingly final installment of Superman: Earth One failed to live up to the promise of the line. Building on the prior two volumes, it focused on the history of Krypton and building an increasingly complex continuity with little bearing on its titular hero. The resulting mix of plotlines confuse one another with little purpose. Changing artists to Ardian Syaf was another disappointment, as the comic fell more in line with mainstream superhero illustrations and away from the previously realistic designs.

7. Superman: Earth One, Vol. 1

Written by J. Michael Straczynski

Art by Shane Davis

Colors by Barbara Ciardo

The start of the Earth One line has not aged well, which is as much about the success of later volumes than failures in this one. It is still well worth reading for the redesign of Superman and Metropolis by artist Shane Davis. Clark Kent’s dress, apartment, and surrounding cast all appear more grounded, and it’s easy to see his world as being very similar to our own. Straczynski’s grasp of the core themes of Superman are loose at best though, and this volume stands primarily on its depictions of a script needing a rewrite.

6. Batman: Earth One, Vol. 1

Written by Geoff Johns

Art by Gary Frank

Colors by Brad Anderson

Taking a lead from the Superman: Earth One series, the first Batman story strives to provide a more grounded take on the Dark Knight. Gary Frank’s Gotham City is a heightened version of Gotham and it’s possible to imagine every outfit and costume as something that could actually be sewn or molded. These engaging visuals bolster a story that is torn between camp and realism as it takes on The Penguin and Gotham mob. Johns is still getting his footing for what makes this version of Batman unique and it pays off, but only after a lackluster finale to this debut.

5. Superman: Earth One, Vol. 2

Written by J. Michael Straczynski

Art by Shane Davis

Colors by Barbara Ciardo

The second volume of Superman: Earth One shows Straczynski and Davis at their combined best. Davis continues to deliver a unique take on Superman and Metropolis, offering a degree of realism not found in mainstream comics without providing too much grit. Straczynski’s eclectic takes on the character are better defined here as well, offering atypical subplots that will either amuse or provoke conversation. This is an interesting take on the Man of Steel at the very least.

4. Batman: Earth One, Vol. 2

Written by Geoff Johns

Art by Gary Frank

Colors by Brad Anderson

It’s in the second volume of Batman: Earth One that Johns embraces the oddity of this standalone version of Batman. The Gotham City of this series is a place where crime has become strange, and that’s revealed in new iterations of Harvey Dent, The Riddler, and Killer Croc. While twists on these characters may not be fan-favorites, they are undeniably engaging and stand out from everything that has come before. This is what happens when the Batman of 1966 meets the Batman of 2016, and it is a very wild ride.

3. Teen Titans: Earth One, Vol. 2

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Andy MacDonald

Colors by Brad Anderson and Allen Passalaqua

The second volume of Teen Titans: Earth One suffers somewhat from overcomplicating its own premise as it continues to juggle more characters. That’s a small flaw in another compelling take on this classic team. Deathstroke provides plenty of action, while key plot threads from the first volume are continued. More than other Earth One series, it’s clear that Lemire’s Teen Titans are envisioned as one grand saga, and this installment is very much a middle chapter. However, it’s a middle chapter to a very strong story.

2. Wonder Woman: Earth One, Vol. 1

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Yanick Paquette

Colors by Nathan Fairbairn

Wonder Woman: Earth One is undoubtedly the most beautiful volume published in this collection of titles so far. Yanick Paquette’s spreads and unique layouts layer each page with meeting and encourage readers to cherish their time in moments of peace or action. Morrison’s take on the character is grounded in her earliest appearances and the philosophy of creator William Moulton Marston. It’s a unique take, even if it is exceeded by more updated versions elsewhere. Whether or not it’s your favorite Wonder Woman origin, this comic stands out for providing a great connection of past and present with striking visuals at every turn.

1. Teen Titans: Earth One, Vol. 1

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, and Cam Smith

Colors by Brad Anderson and Terry Dodson

Jeff Lemire and the Dodsons have embraced the promise at the core of the Earth One line to create a unique version of the Teen Titans. It’s a story about finding your place in the world and how difficult it is for complex, angst-ridden young people to come together. The values of the Titans lie in family and solidarity, but this story shows that these values are hard to come by. Beautifully rendered and placed in a sci-fi setting, it presents a familiar group of lovable characters who stand out from every iteration to come before or after this version. It’s a top-notch Earth One comic.