DC Reveals New Batman Costume Designs

✖

DC has revealed the new Batman costume design in much greater detail, as part of the artwork for the upcoming Batman #100. We got a preview of Batman's new suit in a previous gallery of promos for the upcoming "Joker War" event, but now we can see it in all its shiny blue glory. Given the game-changing events that occurred in Joker War's prelude storyline, there's a lot of questions surrounding where Bruce Wayne/Batman even gets this new suit - and if he'll be the only one wearing it. Joker now has control of Bruce Wayne's fortune and assets (companies, homes, vehicles), which presumably includes the entire Batman Arsenal.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Of course, Batman always has a trick or two up his sleeve, and so he may still have the resources to pull out a new suit that he may have been saving for a rainy day - or, you know, a major Joker takeover of Gotham City. Naturally, fans already have a lot to say about Batman sporting this kind of bright, shiny, armored look. Makes the whole "Dark Knight" thing feel kind of obsolete, no?

The preview pages for this new Batman suit also call into question whether Bruce is seeing reality in his visions of speeding through Gotham wearing it; another big twist would be if Joker somehow created his own version of Batman, to terrorize the new version of Gotham the psychotic villain is building.

Here's the full PR release about the upcoming Batman #100:

BATMAN #100

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and wraparound cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

backup stories art by GUILLEM MARCH, CARLO PAGULAYAN, and DANNY MIKI

wraparound cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 card stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

blank variant cover

ON SALE 10/6/20

$6.99 US | 56 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $7.99 US

"The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life—it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of "The Joker War" come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don't miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter!"

"Joker War" will begin in Batman #95, on sale soon.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.