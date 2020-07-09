DC Reveals a New Suit and Harley's Fate in Batman's Joker War Part Two Preview

Batman's world has been turned upside down by The Joker, and this comes at the worst time for the Dark Knight, who is currently going through one of the most turbulent times in his life. His mentor and father figure is dead, his fortune is gone, and all his toys are rapidly disappearing, and we get a glimpse at how Batman is handling all this in the new preview for Joker War Part Two, which takes place in Batman #96. You can check out the preview starting on the next slide, which starts off rather hopeful, showing Batman in a slick new suit and on a stylish motorcycle taking down Mr. Freeze. He then returns to the Batcave to find Alfred, and all is well, though it doesn't stay that way.

We then see Bruce realize something is off, and that's when Alfred's head twists around, breaking his neck just like Bruce's father did previously. We then see Alfred's face transform into a Joker-like expression, and Bruce is horrified at the sight.

It turns out this was a dream (more like a nightmare), and Bruce wakes up recovering from his injuries with Harley Quinn armed and ready. It looks like she's protecting him, but she's sporting some scars herself from that Punchline battle, as you can see on her neck. It appears we have a team-up happening here, and we can't wait to see more.

You can check out the preview on the next slide, and the official description can be found below.

"With apologies to The Grateful Dead, The Dark Knight goes on his own “Long Strange Trip” and the mysterious Clownhunter is revealed in the pages of Batman #96, part two of “The Joker War,” by James Tynion IV, with art by Jorge Jimenez. Here’s your first look!

Reeling from the effects of the worst Joker toxin attack ever, Batman is on the run through Gotham City, pursued by the dark shadows and voices that haunt is past and present! As The Joker’s plan materializes, the only person who can save him from the brink of true madness is… Harley Quinn?

Plus, who is the mysterious figure known as Clownhunter?"

BATMAN #96 (“The Joker War, Part Two)

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Jorge Jimenez

Cover by Guillem March

Card stock variant cover by Francesco Mattina

1:25 Clownhunter card stock variant cover by Jorge Jimenez

On Sale Tuesday, August 4, 2020

$3.99 US/32 Pages

Card stock variant cover $4.99 US

Batman #96 hits comic stores on Tuesday, August 4th