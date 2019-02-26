DC Fan Makes Connection From ‘Justice League’ & ‘Man of Steel’ Regarding Superman’s Moms

One of Lex Luthor’s rants in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice got fans on the DC Cinematic Subreddit talking recently, because of a parallel drawn between Superman’s birth mother and his adoptive mother.

Redditor “kevvinfeige” (we bet that’s not even his real name!) posted a pair of screenshots comparing a moment in Batman v Superman when Lex threatens Martha Kent with “death by fire,” calling Superman’s adoptive mother a witch. The parallel was drawn to Lara, Superman’s biological mother on Krypton, who literally did die in a cloud of flame as Krypton was consumed by destruction.

The response to the revelation in the Subreddit was mixed, with some people liking the parallel and others alternately saying that it was either a bit of a stretch or that it was already a known Easter egg.

(Yes, those two contradict each other. Still.)

You can see the post below.

The film was just recently surpassed at the domestic box office by Aquaman, which is now the top-grossing DC movie of all time. Prior to that, Batman v Superman was the highest-grossing of the current crop of DC movies. Despite lukewarm reviews and a downright toxic discourse on social media, the film earned more than $850 million and set up the Justice League sequel, introducing Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, among others.

Some of the discussion around Zack Snyder’s DC movies can be fascinating; the fact that the filmmaker himself ducks in and out of such conversations on social media, occasionally adding commentary or confirmation to fan theories, is only part of it; in the comments to this particular observation, others pointed out similar parallels between events in the Snyder/Terrio scripts.

Our favorite? User kushagra_125 notes that at one point in the film, Luthor says that “No man in the sky intervened me when I was a boy to deliver me from daddy’s fists and abominations.” Later, Superman would literally intervene to save him from the fist of Doomsday, which would have ended Luthor’s life.

