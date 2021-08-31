Everything Confirmed for DC FanDome 2021

DC fans finally got some long-awaited news on Tuesday, when the first details for DC FanDome 2021 were officially unveiled. The free The free all-new, epic streaming event which is set to occur on Saturday, October 16th beginning at 10 am PT/12pm CT, is expected feature exclusive content and breaking news tied to a wide array of DC Comics movies, television shows, video games, comics, and more. The event will be available to stream on DCFanDome.com, as well as (for the first time) Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, providing viewers with more opportunities than ever to experience the fun. “DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access," Ann Sarnoff, the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement. "This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.” Given how much was unveiled at the inaugural DC FanDome in 2020, it was safe to assume that this year's event would deliver — and based on what's been announced so far, that will especially be the case. Keep scrolling to check out every movie, TV show, video game, and comic title that has been confirmed for DC FanDome 2021.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis (Photo: DC Entertainment) A three-part animated HBO Max miniseries, Aquaman: King of Atlantis is set to feature a new, colorful story involving Aquaman, Mera, Vulko, and Ocean Master. The series is executive produced by Aquaman movie director James Wan, and does not currently have a release date

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018's live-acton Aquaman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom began filming earlier this summer, and is expected to bring some sort of behind-the-scenes look to FanDome. James Wan is returning to direct, with a cast that includes Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Amber Heard as Mera. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role.

The Batman (Photo: Warner Bros.) The Batman broke the Internet with its first trailer at DC FanDome 2020 — and it's already been confirmed that the film will be bringing a second trailer to this year's proceedings. The Batman is co-written and directed by Matt Reeves, and will see Robert Pattinson as Batman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Batman: Caped Crusader (Photo: Warner Bros.) A new HBO Max animated series announced earlier this year, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Batman: The Animated Series alum Bruce Timm, legendary director and producer J.J. Abrams, and The Batman director Matt Reeves.

Batman: Fear State (Photo: DC Comics) Just launched across the pages of DC Comics, the Fear State event ties together Scarecrow's plans to control Gotham City With fear and Mayor Christopher Nakano's attempts to make the city safe by striking a deal with The Magistrate. "Fear State" will be the launchpad for several new Batman Family series and plots leading to a new status quo in 2022.

Batman/Fortnite One-Shot (Photo: DC Entertainment) This year saw legions of comics and video game fans flock to Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, a six-issue miniseries that combined DC Comics characters with the popular Epic Games Battle Royale. Later this year, that story is set to continue in the Batman/Fortnite One-Shot #1, which promises an even bigger event. The issue will be written by Scott Snyder, Christos Gage, and Donald Mustard, with art from Joshus Hixson.

Batwheels (Photo: Warner Bros. Animation) A preschool-oriented HBO Max original series announced last October, Batwheels will follow the young group of sentient super-powered vehicles that fight crime in Gotham City. In the series, the Batmobile and other Gotham vehicles have been given sentient life by the Batcomputer, essentially making them kids with no life experience. The team includes the Batmobile, the Batgirl Cycle, the Redbird, the Batwing, and the Bat Truck.

Batwoman (Photo: The CW) Set to enter its third season on The CW this October, Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, Gotham City's newest caped crusader. The series also stars Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox/Batwing, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, and Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore. New cast members for Season 3 will include Bridget Regan as Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet, and Robin Givens as Jada Jett.

Black Adam (Photo: WB) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's long-awaited foray into the DC Universe, Black Adam will tell the origin story of the beloved antihero, as well as serve as the feature film debut of the Justice Society of America. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and also Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Black Manta (Photo: DC) Spinning out of the pages of the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular, the scourge of the seas now gets his own series. Black Manta is chasing a rare metal with incredible powers, and he's not the only one who wants to get his hands on it, friend and foe alike! Torrid is a former ally who has escaped hell (literally!) to answer the call of the metal, but can Manta trust her? Hopefully so because he might need her help to fend off Devil Ray, a new competitor for the role of the biggest villain underwater. Black Manta will be written by Chuck Brown with art by Valentine De Landro, and the first issue is set to be released on September 7th.

Catwoman: Hunted (Photo: Warner Bros. Animation) The new anime film Catwoman: Hunted follows Catwoman in an attempt to steal a priceless jewel. This puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains, Interpol and Batwoman. The film is directed by Shinsuke Terasawa and will star Elizabeth Gilles as Catwoman and Stephanie Beatriz as Batwoman.

DC League of Super-Pets DC League of Super-Pets, the animated film set to be released in theaters in the summer of 2022, will follow the pets of DC superheroes (Superman's dog, Krypto; Batman's dog, Ace the Bat-Hound; Wonder Woman's kangaroo, Jumpa; and Supergirl's cat, Streaky the Supercat) as they form a crime-fighting team of their own. The film is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, and stars Dwayne Johnson as Krypto and Kevin Hart as Ace. Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Keanu Reeves, and Jameela Jamil have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

DC Super Hero Girls (Photo: DC Entertainment) DC Kids FanDome is expected to feature new content tied to DC Super Hero Girls, which is currently in its second season on Cartoon Network. The show tells the coming-of-age stories of the Super Hero Girls, deals with their choices and decisions regarding their superhero identities and their secret identities. The series stars Grey Griffin as Wonder Woman, Tara Strong as Batgirl, Nicole Sullivan as Supergirl, Kari Wahlgren as Zatanna, Myrna Velasco as Green Lantern, and Kimberly Brooks as Bumblebee.

DMZ Inspired by the Vertigo Comics series of the same name, HBO Max's DMZ television miniseries will follow Alma (Rosario Dawson), a medic becomes a symbol of hope in a demilitarized Manhattan island while trying to also find her lost son during the Second American Civil War. The series is executive produced by Ava DuVernay, and also stars Benjamin Bratt, Freddy Miyares, Hoon Lee, Jordan Preston Carter, Venus Ariel, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Agam Darshi, and Juani Feliz.

Doom Patrol (Photo: DC) Doom Patrol follows the unlikely heroes of the eponymous team who all received their powers through tragic circumstances and are generally shunned by society. The series, which will debut its third season on HBO Max beginning in late September, stars Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, April Bowlby as Elasti-Girl, Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Robot Man, Timothy Dalton as The Chief, and Joivan Wade as Cyborg.

The Flash (Movie) (Photo: DC / WB) Teased at last year's DC FanDome, The Flash movie is expected to bring some sort of exclusive sneak peek to this year's proceedings. The film, which will follow a reality-bending adventure for DC's Scarlet Speedster, will be directed by Andy Muschietti, with a script from Christina Hodson. The film stars Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen.

The Flash (TV Show) (Photo: The CW) As if one Flash wasn't enough, DC FanDome will also feature a sneak peek of the eighth season of The CW's The Flash, which we now know will kick off with a massive, five-part "Armageddon" event, featuring characters from other Arrowverse shows. The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Killer Frost, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk.

Gotham Knights (Photo: WB) Last year's DC FanDome saw the world premiere trailer for WB Games Montreal's Gotham Knights — and apparently, this year will feature new surprises as well. Gotham Knights is an action role-playing game set in an open world Gotham City. The game features four playable characters: Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood; who have gone their separate ways, but must work together once more to restore justice to Gotham and prevent it from descending into chaos.

Harley Quinn (Photo: Warner Bros.) The event will also bring a sneak-peek at Season 3 of HBO Max's Harley Quinn, which has already made headlines for some pretty unique reasons. The adult animated series stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho, and Alan Tudyk as Clayface.

Injustice (Photo: DC) Also on the docket is DC's Injustice animated movie, which will adapt the fan-favorite video game and comic series of the same name. The film will star Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash and Shazam, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra's al Ghul, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.

Legends of Tomorrow (Photo: The CW) DC FanDome will also feature a celebration of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which is expected to hit 100 episodes during its upcoming seventh season later this year. The CW series stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood, Matt Ryan as John Constantine and Dr. Gwyn Davies, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Tarazi, and Lisseth Chavez as Spooner Cruz.

Milestone Universe (Photo: DC Comics) DC FanDome 2021 is also set to feature a panel tied to the return of the Milestone Universe, which has begun across three titles thus far. These have included Static: Season One by Vita Ayala, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, and ChrisCross, Hardware: Season One by Brandon Thomas and Denys Cowan, and Icon & Rocket Season One by Reginald Hudlin and Doug Braithwaite.

Naomi (Photo: Romana Rosales) Also on the list for FanDome is DC's Naomi, which is expected to premiere midseason on The CW in 2022. The series, which is being written and executive produced by DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship, will follow Naomi's (Kaci Walfall) journey after a massive supernatural event shakes her world and her hometown to the core, and once she starts investigating what happened, her world will experience some shakeups as well. The cast also includes Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Barry Watson, Mary-Charles Jones , Aidan Gemme, Mouzam Makkar, Will Meyers, and Daniel Puig.

Nubia and the Amazons (Photo: DC Entertainment) In the six-issue comic miniseries Nubia & The Amazons, After the thrilling events of Infinite Frontier, Nubia becomes queen of Themyscira, but the new title also brings challenges. The series will be written by Stephanie Williams and Vita Ayala, with art by Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales.

Peacemaker (Photo: HBO Max) Spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad, HBO Max's Peacemaker series will follow the origins of Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) and his subsequent missions. The series, which is created by James Gunn, will also see the return of Steve Agee as John Economos and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt. The series will also star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Nhut Le as Judomaster, and Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Photo: Twitter, David F. Sandberg) Reportedly nearing the end of filming, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is poised to bring some sort of new sneak peek to DC FanDome 2021. The sequel to 2019's Shazam! will follow the various members of the Shazam! family in a new status quo. Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature Zachary Levi as Shazam!, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Photo: DC Entertainment) Another video game initially teased during DC FanDome 2020 was Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady's take on the iconic groups of DC heroes and villains. The game, which is set in an open world of Metropolis, allows fans to play as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. prevnext

Supergirl (Photo: The CW) Currently airing its final season on The CW, Supergirl follows the ongoing adventures of Kara Danvers, as she and her ever-growing group of "Super Friends" set out to protect National City. The series stars Melissa Benoist as Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Martian Manhunter, Nicole Maines as Dreamer, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, and Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen. prevnext

Superman & Lois (Photo: The CW) After just recently wrapping up its first season on The CW, Superman & Lois is officially headed for a sophomore venture — and hopefully, DC FanDome will provide the first hints as to what's next after that shocking cliffhanger. The series sees Clark and Lois return to Smallville with their sons Jonathan and Jordan, where they are reacquainted with Lana Lang, her husband Kyle Cushing, and their daughter Sarah. Their idyllic lives are upended when The Stranger enters as well as the secret experiments of Morgan Edge. The series stars Tyler Hoechlin as Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Ellsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, and Wole Parks as John Henry Irons. prevnext

Stargirl (Photo: The CW) Currently airing its sophomore season on The CW, DC's Stargirl follows the coming-of-age journey of Courtney Whitmore, as she and her fellow teenagers in the town of Blue Valley, Nebraska attempt to form a new iteration of the Justice Society of America. The series stars Brec Bassinger as Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Wildcat II, Cameron Gellman as Hourman II, Anjelika Washington as Doctor Mid-Nite II, Luke Wilson as STRIPE, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, and Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman. prevnext

Sweet Tooth (Photo: Netflix) After debuting its first season earlier this summer to critical acclaim, Netflix's Sweet Tooth is officially coming back for a second season, further adapting the world of Jeff Lemire's Vertigo Comics title. The series follows a young boy named Gus ten years after "The Great Crumble", a viral pandemic that wiped out most of the world's human population and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrid babies born part human, part animal. The series stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, and Will Forte as Pubba. prevnext

Teen Titans Go! (Photo: Cartoon Network) Also taking part in DC Kids FanDome is Teen Titans Go!, which is currently airing its seventh season on Cartoon Network. The animated series follows the adventures of the young Titans: Beast Boy, Robin, Cyborg, Raven and Starfire. They reside in Jump City when they are not saving the world while living together as teenagers without adults who intrude. The series features the voice talents of Scott Menville as Robin, Hynden Walch as Starfire, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Tara Strong as Raven, and Greg Cipes as Beast Boy. prevnext

Titans (Photo: WB) Currently airing its third season across HBO Max, Titans follows the young superheroes of the eponymous team as they combat evil and other perils. The series stars Brenton Thwaites as Robin, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Teagan Croft as Raven, Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon, Minka Kelly as Dove, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy, Curran Walters as Jason Todd, Joshua Orpin as Superboy, Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake, Vincent Kartheiser as Jonathan Crane, and Iain Glen as Bruce Wayne. prevnext

Young Justice: Phantoms (Photo: Warner Bros. Animation) Now an HBO Max original, Young Justice will be returning for yet another season with Young Justice: Phantoms. In the most recent season, Young Justice: Outsiders, The teenage Super Heroes of the DC Universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets in Young Justice: Outsiders, the highly anticipated new take on Warner Bros. Animation's popular Young Justice series. The team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy. prevnext

Wonder Woman Historia (Photo: DC Entertainment) The long-awaited Black Label miniseries Wonder Woman Historia will also appear at the event, chronicling the complete Homeric epic of the lost history of the Amazons and Queen Hippolyta’s rise to power. Featuring monsters and myths, this three-book saga spans history from the creation of the Amazons to the moment Steve Trevor washes up on the shores of Paradise Island, changing our world forever. The series will be written by Kelly Sue DeConnick with art by Phil Jimenez. prevnext