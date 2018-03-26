Is Dwayne Johnson’s Producing Partner Teasing Black Adam vs. Superman Project?

Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill have taken many opportunities to tease fans over an epic battle between Superman and Black Adam.

It turns out that confrontation just might be in the works, according to a recent photo from Johnson’s producing partner Dany Garcia. In the photo, Garcia is conversing with Cavill, though both are shrouded in darkness — a fact she used to pose a mystery to fans.

“Who is this man? What are we saying? What are we planning? Oh, it’s goood. You’ll thank me later,” Garcia wrote. Check out the tweet below:

Who is this man?

What are we saying? What are we planning?

Oh, it’s goood… You’ll thank me later. 😉@GarciaCompanies pic.twitter.com/NqQN3O0lY8 — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) March 26, 2018

It’s not clear if this photo is recent, though all signs point to ‘yes’ considering it’s a mustache-less Cavill in the photo, and the actor has had to sport the facial hair for about a year now considering the production time of Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Cavill only recently made a big stink about saying goodbye to his mustache, indicating that his time on the set of the new Mission: Impossible film has come to an end.

Now it remains to be seen what is going on with this photo that Garcia posted. As a co-founder of Seven Bucks Productions alongside Johnson, the two tend to collaborate and have producer credits on many of Johnson’s film credits as an actor. Production is set to get started, if it hasn’t already, on Disney’s big-screen adaptation of their theme park attraction Jungle Cruise.

While many fans might correlate Garcia’s connection to Johnson with Cavill’s role in the DC Films universe, this isn’t a clear indication that Black Adam will be squaring off with Superman on the big screen any time soon.

Cavill has been represented by the Garcia Companies for nearly two years now, with Garcia herself serving as his manager. So this meeting could be nothing more than someone discussing future projects with their client, with little to do with the DC cinematic universe.

But the strong desire of Cavill and Johnson to work together at some point in the future, we wouldn’t exactly be surprised if something was in the works with the two involved. Whether or not that has to do with Superman and Black Adam, though, remains to be seen.

Although, with Shazam! currently in production and on track for its April 2019 release date, it makes sense for DC Films to start getting a plan together for introducing Johnson’s Black Adam.