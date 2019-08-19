DC Launches First-Look Trailer for Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass

DC is giving fans their first look at their upcoming graphic novel Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass through a new trailer, and it looks like a Harley story unlike anything else that’s come before it. Breaking Glass is written by Eisner Award-winning author Mariko Tamaki and brought to life visually by artist Steve Pugh and will pit Harleen Quinzel and her family against the Kane corporation, who is attempting to force citizens from their homes in Gotham City. Harley isn’t about to let that happen of course, and it should be endlessly entertaining to see what she comes up with to take the corporation down.

Harleen will be joined by Poison Ivy, her Fairy God Person Mama, and more. As we see in the trailer, a possible ally is The Joker, who is also wanting to take down the corporations, but maybe not for the same reasons Harley is. That leaves the Kane corporation, whose name implies Kate Kane, though we’ll just have to wait and see what role she has to play in all this.

Fans can meet Tamaki in person through several signing events, including one that will take place in San Francisco at Dr. Comics & Mr. Games on August 31st. Fans in New York can also meet Tamaki this weekend at FlameCon, where she will take part in two panels, those being The Great YA Debate and Sickening! Queer Horror Comics. Tamaki will also be attending New York Comic-Con.

You can find the official description for Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass below.

“HARLEY QUINN: BREAKING GLASS is a coming-of-age story about choices, consequences, fairness, and progress and how a weird kid from Gotham’s poorest part of town goes about defining her world for herself. Harleen is a tough, outspoken, rebellious kid who lives in a ramshackle apartment above a karaoke cabaret owned by a drag queen named Mama. When the cabaret becomes the next victim in the wave of gentrification that’s taking over the neighborhood, Harleen is faced with two choices: join high school friend Ivy, who’s campaigning to make the neighborhood a better place to live, or join The Joker, who plans to take down Gotham one corporation at a time. “

Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass hits stores on September 3rd.