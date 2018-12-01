DC Fan Art Sees John Krasinski As Green Lantern

DC and Warner Bros. will be looking to revitalize the Green Lantern mythos in the upcoming Green Lantern Corps film, and this new fan art shows what a John Krasinski Hal Jordan could look like.

No parts have been cast in the upcoming film, though for some time it was suspected that Armie Hammer would end up playing Hal Jordan. Since that hasn’t happened yet though, many are speculating who could fill the shoes of the iconic Green Lantern, and for Barrett Digital that is none other than Krasinski. In this new fan art, Krasinski looks convincing as Earth’s leading Lantern, and the suit is much more in line with recent DC movie offerings as opposed to the all CGI affair that was used in the previous film.

Krasinski has shown off his acting chops in projects like 13 Hours, A Quiet Place, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, as well as his turn as Jim on The Office. As shown in those projects he has a way of blending the physical demands of a role with charm and humor, and that definitely sounds like a great foundation to build upon for Hal Jordan. You can see the art itself in the post below.

Krasinski has also been fan-casted in a Fantastic Four revival from Marvel Studios, so we’ll just have to wait and see if he ends up in either of the big two’s cinematic universes.

Green Lantern was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 Green Lantern film, which had plenty of hype but just didn’t connect with critics or fans. Reynolds would then go onto bring Deadpool to life in two successful films and even took a shot or two at his previous role. Now a new Green Lantern Corps is being developed for 2020 as part of WB and DC’s cinematic universe, and in addition to Hammer, Tom Cruise has even been rumored to be in consideration for the role.

Right now the film is still in the script stage, and Geoff Johns is trying to do for the movie version of the character what he did for the comics version.

“Like revamping a character, reintroducing a character, I’ve done it a lot. The creative kind of viewpoint and way into the character and rebooting and changing it and reintroducing it is informed by everything. It’s informed by comics and both what works and what doesn’t work. I don’t wanna spoil any of the story there, but if people liked my run on Green Lantern, then hopefully they’ll like what I’m doing.”

You can find more of Dalton Barrett’s work on Instagram and ArtStation.

Green Lantern Corps has a July 24th, 2020 release date.