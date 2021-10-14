DC Kids FanDome Co-Host Nandi Bushell Plays Teen Titans Go! Theme, Answers Questions in New Video (Exclusive)

DC FanDome 2021 arrives this Saturday, bringing a lot of new updates regarding all aspects of the DC Comics universe. In addition to the main FanDome event, which will be previewing the latest in movies, television shows, video games, comics, and more, fans can also tune in to a special DC Kids FanDome. The kid-friendly experience is expected to feature new content tied to the Batwheels, Teen Titans Go!, and DC Super Hero Girls animated series, with programming that is hosted by both Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go!‘s incarnations of Robin, alongside superstar drummer and first-ever Cartoon Network musician in residence Nandi Bushell. Bushell, who went viral over the past year for videos of her drumming skills, is definitely a fan of the DC universe — something that is showcased in a new video.

ComicBook.com recently caught up with Bushell while she was preparing to make her hosting debut for DC Kids FanDome, and we spoke about some of her favorite things about the DC universe. Additionally, Bushell provided an inspired rendition of the Teen Titans Go! theme song, all of which you can check out in the video above.

In addition to the new looks at Batwheels, DC Super Hero Girls, and Teen Titans Go!, DC Kids FanDome will offer a slew of at-home digital activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access,” Ann Sarnoff, the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said in a statement when DC FanDome 2021 was first announced. “This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.”

DC FanDome 2021 will occur on Saturday, October 16th, beginning at 10 am PT.