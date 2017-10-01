Geoff Johns Confirms DC Cinematic Universe Is Still 100% Connected

Fans of the cinematic universe featuring DC Comics superheroes were somewhat rattled by recent comments from DC Films chief Geoff Johns and DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson, when they said next year’s Aquaman wouldn’t connect to every other movie franchise.

But Johns assuaged fans’ fears recently by reiterating that it will still exist in the same universe. Check out his tweet below.

The news start making its way through the internet after Vulture posted an interview with Johns and Nelson where the two spoke about future plans for their line of DC Comics movies, confirming a separate line of Elseworlds-style films.

But while speaking about their main universe, some fans were alarmed by Johns’ comments.

“Some of the movies do connect the characters together, like Justice League,” said Johns. “But, like with Aquaman, our goal is not to connect Aquaman to every movie.”

Johns’ clarification on Twitter indicates that even though Aquaman won’t directly tie into of feed into other films in the universe, it’s still connected in a larger sense.

Nelson seemed to echo Johns’ statements when she said the movies will be driven by the filmmakers helming the productions.

“Moving forward, you’ll see the DC movie universe being a universe, but one that comes from the heart of the filmmaker who’s creating them,” Nelson said.

Whereas Kevin Feige tends to mastermind the overall direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with most films tending to serve toward a common goal, that won’t be the case with the DC Comics universe, which has “no insistence upon an overall story line or interconnectivity,” according to Nelson.

That may be pleasant for some fans to hear and angering for others, but it should work better for each individual film. Wonder Woman worked so well because it was unencumbered by the events of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad.

But Suicide Squad, which was also largely independent of the overall universe, also suffered from problems with studio interference, while Wonder Woman is largely credited to director Patty Jenkins’ singular vision.

Though Justice League has experienced some issues behind the scenes, the executives seem wholly confident in Zack Snyder’s film and Joss Whedon’s contributions.

Will see how it turns out when Justice League premieres in theaters November 17.