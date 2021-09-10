DC Multiverse Batman vs Azrael 2-Pack and Reverse Flash Figures Launch from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has been on a tear lately with new releases, and today was another big day with the DC Multiverse Batman: Curse of the White Knight Batman vs Azrael 2-pack and Reverse Flash from Rebirth.

Pre-orders for the White Knight Batman vs Azrael 2-pack are live here on Entertainment Earth now for $39.99 with a November release date (you won’t be charged until it ships). The 7-inch scale figures include up to 22 points of articulation, two art cards, swords, a Batarang, and flame effects. If you grab it, the McFarlane Toys White Knight Batcycle might be of interest if you don’t already own it.

In the Batman: White Knight 8-issue series, the Joker is cured of his madness and sets his sights on politics under the name of Jack Napier (a nod to Tim Burton’s Joker). He seeks to save Gotham from Batman, who he views has the real enemy of the city. In the Curse of the White Knight sequel, war veteran, knight of the Order of St. Dumas, and the Joker’s ally in the crusade against Batman- Azrael is is “the one living link to a devastating secret about the Wayne family’s legacy in Gotham City”.

The DC Rebirth Reverse Flash figure is also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with a November release date (you won’t be charged until it ships). The 7-inch scale figure comes with 6 speed force lightning pieces and an art card.

“Obsessed with uncovering the secret of super-speed, a scientist from the 25th century named Professor Eobard Thawne traveled back in time to meet his idol, The Flash. However, when he learned that he was destined to become a villain and die at the hands of the Scarlet Speedster, Thawne went insane and became the Reverse-Flash. The Reverse-Flash harnesses the power of the Negative Speed Force, which grants him many of the same superpowers as The Flash, but also allows him to travel through time. He often uses this ability to travel through time to continuously wreak havoc on the timestream and torment The Flash.”

