Batman White Knight Batcycle Launches From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for the DC Multiverse White Knight Batcycle vehicle, which pairs perfectly with the 7-inch White Knight Batman figure that McFarlane Toys released last year (it's not included with the Batcycle, unfortunately). It measures 13.5 x 4.75 x 5.5 inches and comes with a collectible art card.

The Batcycle is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $24.99 with a release date set for August. If you don't already have the White Knight Batman figure, you'll have to grab it from resellers on sites like eBay at this point. Fortunately, the prices aren't outrageous at the moment.

In the Batman: White Knight 8-issue series, the Joker is cured of his madness and sets his sights on politics under the name of Jack Napier (a nod to Tim Burton's Joker). He seeks to save Gotham from Batman, who he views has the real enemy of the city. In the Curse of the White Knight sequel, war veteran, knight of the Order of St. Dumas, and the Joker’s ally in the crusade against Batman— Azrael is is "the one living link to a devastating secret about the Wayne family’s legacy in Gotham City".

While you're at it you might want to pick up the DC Collector Green Lantern Hal Jordan vs Dawnbreaker 7-Inch Scale Action Figure 2-Pack that McFarlane Toys released earlier this week. It's based on the matchup in Dark Nights: Metal, and includes a Light Projection backpack and Light Projection boxing glove for Green Lantern. Dawnbreaker comes with Light Projection bats. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 with a release date set for September.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.