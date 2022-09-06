DC Multiverse Speed Metal The Darkest Knight Build-A-Wave Is Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys is following up their recent Arkham City DC Multiverse Solomon Grundy Build-A-Wave with a new collection of figures inspired by the Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal one-shot from 2020. The collection includes 7-inch scale figures of Wally West, Jay Garrick, Kid Flash, and Barry Allen. Each of these figures will include a piece to build The Darkest Knight – a shadowy figure which evolved when The Batman Who Laughs' brain was transplanted inside of a Dr. Manhattan-like body. A full breakdown of the wave can be found below along with pre-order links.

DC Build-A Wave Speed Metal Wally West 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout) / Amazon: "The DC Build-A Wave 9 Speed Metal Wally West 7-Inch Scale Action Figure brings the epic Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal comic book series from 2020 to life. The Wally West action figure contains up to 22 points of articulation and a display base. The figure also has 6x attachable speed force lightning pieces, and comes with a collectable card with artwork on front and a character biography on the back. Also included is a Build-A figure piece! Collect them all (sold separately) to build The Darkest Knight!

While visiting the lab of his uncle-to-be, Barry Allen, the young Wally West was caught in a freak electrochemical accident which gave him the superpowers of the Speed Force, the extradimensional energy that powers all speedsters. Wally then became The Flash's protege, Kid Flash, and eventually took the mantle of The Flash after Barry sacrificed himself to save the universe in Crisis on infinite Earths. In the years that followed, Wally found himself trapped out of time and space after another crisis-level event. In the end, Wally was able to break free of this nothingness and return home to become The Flash once again!"

DC Build-A Wave Speed Metal Jay Garrick 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The Jay Garrick action figure contains up to 22 points of articulation and a display base. The figure also has 4x attachable lightning effects, and comes with a collectable card with artwork on front and character biography on the back.

In the 1940s, college student Jay Garrick acquired his super-speed abilities in a random lab accident and became the first DC Superhero to go by the name The Flash. Years later, Jay was succeeded by police scientist Barry Allen, until Barry's former kid partner Wally West took up the mantle at a time when Barry was considered dead. But, when Barry returned, he became the Flash once again. All three generations of speedsters have been cornerstone members of both the Justice Society and Justice League."

DC Build-A Wave Speed Metal Kid Flash 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The Kid Flash action figure contains up to 22 points of articulation and a display base. The figure also has 5x attachable lightning effects, and comes with a collectable card with artwork on front and character biography on the back.

The latest in a long line of speedsters, Wallace West does not take the mantle of Kid Flash lightly, even when it makes him question everything about himself. Struck by Speed Force lightning thanks to some truly mind-bending issues with the timeline, Wallace was given his powers and put on the radar of Barry Allen, who took him under his wing – or, at least, he tried to. If there's one thing Wallace learned very quickly, it's that being a speedster isn't something you can just be taught overnight, even by the Fastest Man Alive."

DC Build-A Wave Speed Metal Barry Allen 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The Barry Allen action figure contains up to 22 points of articulation and a display base. The figure also has 4x attachable lightning effects, and comes with a collectable card with artwork on front and character biography on the back."