Batman: Arkham City DC Multiverse Build-A-Wave Figures Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for wave of DC Multiverse action figures based on the 2011 Batman: Arkham City video game. It's a Build-A-Wave, so collecting the Batman, Penguin, Catwoman, and Ra's al Ghul 7-inch scale figures will give you enough pieces to resurrect Solomon Grundy from the grave. Everything you need to know to make this happen can be found below.

Batman: Arkham City Batman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Batman figure comes with a bat claw accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and Build-A-Wave pieces.

– Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Batman figure comes with a bat claw accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and Build-A-Wave pieces. Batman: Arkham City The Penguin 7-Inch Scale Action Figur e – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Penguin figure comes with an umbrella accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and Build-A-Wave pieces.

e – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Penguin figure comes with an umbrella accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and Build-A-Wave pieces. Batman: Arkham City Catwoman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Catwoman figure comes with a whip accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and a Build-A-Wave piece.

– Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Catwoman figure comes with a whip accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and a Build-A-Wave piece. Batman: Arkham City Ra's Al Ghul 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($24.99): This Ra's Al Ghul figure comes with a sword accessory, a display base, a collectible art card, and Build-A-Wave pieces.

Here's a closer look at the Solomon Grundy figure that you can build with pieces in the set:

In related news, it appears that the Batman Arkham series is still in the works for HBO Max despite the streamer's recent shakeup. This is in addition to The Batman spinoff Penguin series starring Colin Farrell. Director Matt Reeves had the following to say about the projects and the future of Robert Pattinson as Batman:

"We're doing this Penguin series and one of the great things about that is Colin Farrell – he's like you've never seen him. He's so incredible and he's a scene-stealer. Along the way, we thought maybe we could do [Oz] as a series," Reeves previously told The Toronto Sun. "So I talked to HBO Max and showed them Colin in the movie and spoke to them about what this could be and they said, 'Let's do it.' So we're doing that and we're doing another series that connects to Arkham [Asylum]. We are talking and thinking about the next movie, but to be honest with you, at the moment, I really want the audience to connect with this. And I really believe they will because I think Rob is an incredible Batman."

As for Batman: Arkham City, it has long been recognized by many as one of the greatest games of all-time since it first launched. To this day, Arkham City boasts an incredible 96/100 score on Metacritic, putting it on a fairly short list of games to ever receive this level of critical acclaim.