The Batman Who Laughs Becomes a New God in New Death Metal Comic

✖

The Dark Nights: Death Metal event is only a few issues in, but it has already made a pretty profound impact on the DC Comics universe. At the center of the multiverse-shattering ordeal have been Perpetua and The Batman Who Laughs, the latter of whom has grown into a fan-favorite character amongst DC fans. The latest issue of Death Metal saw The Batman Who Laughs level up in a pretty significant way, and it sounds like an upcoming one-shot will dive into that even further. DC's October solicitations revealed a new Death Metal one-shot, titled Dark Nights: Death Metal: Rise of the New God.

(Photo: DC Comics)

The issue, which will be written by James Tynion IV and Bryan Hill, will apparently dive more into Perpetua and The Batman Who Laughs' dynamic, as she destroys his planet as a result of his transformation into the Darkest Knight. The Batman Who Laughs' brain inside of a Dr. Manhattan-like body, the character fully transformed into the Darkest Knight - a powerful shadowy figure - by the issue's end.

It's safe to assume that, wherever that narrative goes next, it will definitely have ramifications within the larger Death Metal narrative.

"I've been waiting to do this story since we finished Dark Nights: Metal," Death Metal writer Scott Snyder said in a statement when the series was first announced. "As much as it was a complete event, we left some threads hanging there for sure. I’d hoped that if people liked the first series enough, we’d have a chance to set up something bigger, and that’s our plan for Death Metal."

"For all of us, Dark Nights: Death Metal is about the fun factor," Death Metal artist Greg Capullo said. "Comics should be fun, bombastic, and over-the-top. This series is going to be exciting and jam-packed with great 'metal-esque' moments that will make fans lose their minds when they see them."

You can check out the official solicitation for Dark Nights: Death Metal: Rise of the New God below!

written by JAMES TYNION IV and BRYAN HILL

art by JESUS MERINO and NIK VIRELLA

cover by IAN BERTRAM

1:25 card stock variant cover by BOSSLOGIC

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 10/27/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

Batman. Always. Wins. This irrevocable truth resonates to the very heart of Perpetua’s battle with the Batman Who Laughs…and when her ally reveals his absolute nature, she will upend this mantra and destroy the last planet. His planet. But that’s not enough…and the mother of all creation must wonder, if power lies in destruction, why would she ever stop? But that’s the thing about truth…when it turns to fact, there’s no disputing its godlike reverence…and so enters the Darkest Knight. Featuring a backup story that spins out of the cliffhanger from Dark Nights: Death Metal Multiverse’s End #1.

Dark Nights: Death Metal: Rise of the New God will be released on October 27th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.