DC Infinite Frontier Event Announced

DC's Infinite Frontier expands in June with a new event series. The prologue, Infinite Frontier #0, released today and sets the stage for all of the fresh storylines and series spinning out of Dark Nights: Death Metal and Future State. Joshua Williamson and Xermanico helm the six-issue Infinite Frontier event series this summer, which sees the DC Universe heroes exploring the new, expanding DC multiverse created by the conclusion of Dark Nights: Death Metal. That conclusion also undid the damage created by Perpetua and the many crises inflicting on the DC Universe. That means long-missing heroes are returning, but someone has to find them.

DC's released a summary of the event's story, which contains SPOILERS for today's Infinite Frontier #0. The synopsis says, "Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he's determined to find them. There are others, though, that would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU's place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate!"

(Photo: John Timms, Alex Sinclair, DC Comics)

When DC announced Infinite Frontier #0, Williamson said, "Infinite Frontier #0 really feels like the beginning of a new era of DC Comics, a time when anything is possible. We're taking the aftermath of Dark Nights: Death Metal and combining it with the best things we love as storytellers about the DC Universe, resulting in bold, fun, and exciting new directions. There are a lot of teases to new storylines, surprises, and mysteries for the year set up in Infinite Frontier #0 that you won't want to miss."

Are you excited about DC's Infinite Frontier event? Let us know in the comments section. Infinite Frontier #0 is on sale now. Solicitation information for the issue follows.