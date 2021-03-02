DC Infinite Frontier Event Announced
DC's Infinite Frontier expands in June with a new event series. The prologue, Infinite Frontier #0, released today and sets the stage for all of the fresh storylines and series spinning out of Dark Nights: Death Metal and Future State. Joshua Williamson and Xermanico helm the six-issue Infinite Frontier event series this summer, which sees the DC Universe heroes exploring the new, expanding DC multiverse created by the conclusion of Dark Nights: Death Metal. That conclusion also undid the damage created by Perpetua and the many crises inflicting on the DC Universe. That means long-missing heroes are returning, but someone has to find them.
DC's released a summary of the event's story, which contains SPOILERS for today's Infinite Frontier #0. The synopsis says, "Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he's determined to find them. There are others, though, that would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU's place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate!"
When DC announced Infinite Frontier #0, Williamson said, "Infinite Frontier #0 really feels like the beginning of a new era of DC Comics, a time when anything is possible. We're taking the aftermath of Dark Nights: Death Metal and combining it with the best things we love as storytellers about the DC Universe, resulting in bold, fun, and exciting new directions. There are a lot of teases to new storylines, surprises, and mysteries for the year set up in Infinite Frontier #0 that you won't want to miss."
Are you excited about DC's Infinite Frontier event? Let us know in the comments section. Infinite Frontier #0 is on sale now. Solicitation information for the issue follows.
- DC Infinite Frontier #0
- Written by Scott Snyder, Geoff Johns, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Geoffrey Thorne, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Brian Michael Bendis, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Joëlle Jones, and Tim Sheridan
- Art by John Timms, Howard Porter, Joëlle Jones, Jorge Jimenez, Alitha Martinzez, David Marquez, Stephen Byrne, Jamal Igle, Dexter Soy, Rafa Sandoval, Alex Maleev, John Romita Jr., and Others
- Cover by Dan Jurgens and Mikel JAanín
- card stock variant cover by John Timms
- The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it’s time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe.
- In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it’s the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns!
- This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what’s next for the World’s Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021.
- In Shops: Mar 02, 2021
- SRP: $5.99