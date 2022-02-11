DC Reveals Flashpoint Beyond Details in Stunning New Covers (Exclusive)

A fan favorite universe is making a return in DC’s anticipated Flashpoint Beyond, which will return Thomas Wayne’s Flashpoint Batman to the spotlight as he makes his way towards a showdown against Aquaman. In the Flashpoint universe, which was initially wiped out of existence by the New 52 but returned to existence with recent multiversal events, Bruce Wayne was shot and killed, leading to his father Thomas Wayne becoming Batman. While we’ve got a little bit of a wait until the first issue hits, we’ve got your exclusive first look at some of the stunning covers from issues #2, #3, and #4, and you can check those new covers out starting on the next slide.

The new covers give us a look at Thomas Wayne and the Psycho-Pirate as well as Project Superman, as in this world the Kryptonian has been imprisoned since landing on Earth. We also see another group of heroes including Cyborg, Flash, and Shazan, and then we see Poison Ivy, Grifter, and Etrigan in other covers.

You can check out all of the gorgeous covers starting on the next slide, and you can find the official descriptions for all three issues below.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #2

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, TIM SHERIDAN, and JEREMY ADAMS

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by JASON FABOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/3/22

The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas’s world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #3

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, TIM SHERIDAN, and JEREMY ADAMS

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/17/22

The DC event of 2022 continues! Thomas Wayne’s investigation into the Clockwork Killer goes sideways when he is confronted by a deadly alien invader the world knows as…Project: Superman? But what’s happened to the Kryptonian and Krypton in the World of Flashpoint? Will Thomas Wayne do what he has to in order to stop Superman-or has he changed? And what are those strange earthquakes now erupting across reality?

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #4

Thomas is quickly closing in on the Clockwork Killer, but his investigation might be impeded by young Dexter Dent and his own vigilante agenda: breaking his mother out of Arkham!

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, TIM SHERIDAN, and JEREMY ADAMS

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/31/22

Flashpoint Beyond #0 hits comic stores and digital storefronts on April 5th.

