DC Reveals Flashpoint Beyond’s First Five Pages in New Preview

DC Comics is returning to the world of Flashpoint in the anticipated series Flashpoint Beyond, and it all kicks off in Flash Beyond #0. The 48-page Flashpoint #0 is written by Geoff Johns (Doomsday Clock) and features artwork by Eduardo Risso (100 Bullets), and hits all DC periodicals on March 29th and April 5th. What’s even better is the fact that DC has now revealed the first five pages of the upcoming issue early, and you can check out the new preview starting on the next slide. The preview features Batman embarking on a journey he knows he shouldn’t alongside some unlikely allies from Doomsday Clock.

As you can see in the preview, Batman is working alongside Doomsday Clock’s Mime and Marionette to discover the answers to a host of questions he has about the Omniverse, and the partnership is already paying off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Collaborating with Eduardo has been a dream my entire career,” said writer Geoff Johns. “The chance to work on a story with such an iconic and legendary artist, centered around the troubled Thomas Wayne, made returning to the world of Flashpoint and its vengeful Batman special. Our goal was to create an event that’s every bit as emotional as it is epic, not only revealing the how’s and why’s of Thomas Wayne’s returning timeline but what it means to the past, present and future of Bruce Wayne and DC. We hope readers enjoy the ride.”

You can find the official description for Flashpoint Beyond below.

After sacrificing everything to help The Flash put the universe back together and save Bruce Wayne’s life, Thomas Wayne wakes up in a world he thought was no more. Forced to don the cowl once again, Batman prowls the streets of Gotham City searching for answers to how this world still exists, but what he starts to uncover will send him hurtling around the globe. The hunt for the Clockwork Killer starts here!

“Embarking on a new journey with the caped crusader is always a challenge, but working with Geoff has made the whole process a true delight,” said artist Eduard Risso. “I’m certain that if audiences all around the world have as much fun reading it as I had drawing it, they’re in for one hell of a ride.”

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #0

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant cover by EDUARDO RISSO

1:25 variant cover by MAX DUNBAR

1:50 variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 4/5/22

Flashpoint Beyond #0 hits comic stores and digital platforms on April 5th, and a new issue will release every two weeks starting with Flashpoint Beyond #1 on April 19th.

What did you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

House Ad

5G Averted

So Many Questions

We Found It

The Time Masters

We Have a Deal