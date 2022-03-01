DC Reveals the Shocking Identity of a New Batman Universe Villain

DC has finally revealed the identity of a pivotal new villain that has shown up in the Batman Universe – and it is a game-changing reveal, to say the least! The villain in question is named Respawn, who was one of the more mysterious fighters to face Damian Wayne in the “Tournament of Lazarus” in the recent Robin comic series arc. Respawn was clowned by other fighters in the tournament for being a walking case of “copyright infringement” with his costume being a clear knock-off of Slade Wilson/Deathstroke.

(WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW)

Well, we now know that Respawn has every right to dress like a Deathstroke knock-off, because apparently, he’s a younger version of Slade Wilson!

The preview pages for Deathstroke Inc. #7 have been released ahead of the comic’s late-March release, and they reveal the twist about Respawn’s identity. The new Deathstroke comic has seen Slade Wilson declare himself the “King of Super-Villains” while attempting to claim leadership over DC’s Secret Society of Super-Villains. Well, Slade’s daughter Ravager is coming to have a little family chat with her dad about his new venture – and she brings Respawn along with her. When Deathstroke gets into a little scuffle with Ravager and Respawn, he manages to unmask the latter, and finds himself staring face-to-face with his own young doppelganger!

The mystery of how Respawn came to exist – and why he and Ravager are now aligned – is certainly a story that DC fans are going to want to have told. Respawn isn’t just a gimmick, either: the character is poised to have a pivotal role in the upcoming “Shadow War” arc that’s happening in the Batman Universe. That story will see Deathstroke battling Talia al Ghul after Ra’s al Ghul’s murder shakes up the underworld. Clearly, Batman’s family won’t be the only ones caught in that crossfire – Slade Wilson’s family will have their own challenges.

