DC Reveals First Look and Release Dates For Red Hood and Zatanna Webtoons

DC's partnership with Webtoon is still going strong, offering a reading experience that brings an inventive take on iconic heroes. After the success of Wayne Family Adventures and the recent Vixen: NYC, the comic publisher and digital comic platform still have some hits in store — and they recently revealed the first official look at the next two original series. during the 2022 Collision Conference on Thursday, DC announced the launch dates for Zatanna & The Ripper and Red Hood: Outlaws, both of which will be debuting later this summer. Zatanna & The Ripper, which is written by Sarah Dealy with lead art by Syro, will launch on Monday, July 11th. Red Hood: Outlaws, which is written by Patrick R Young with art by Nico Bascuñán, will launch on Sunday, August 14th.

In Zatanna & the Ripper, Giovanni Zatara is one of the world's most talented magicians. His daughter Zatanna, on the other hand, is among the world's most powerful. On her 21st birthday, Zatanna witnesses a fight between her father and the sorceress Allura. Before Allura can get to his daughter, however, Giovanni blasts Zatanna far away-to London, England...in the 1800s. Zatanna tries to use her burgeoning magic to return home, but fails. What she can do, however, is pull things out of the future (and past). So her small, 19th century room is now filled with modern gadgets. It seems she'll be stuck forever until an old friend finds her-John Constantine. Recognizing him from her past-or her future, he tells her he knows how to get her home. They'll have to solve the Jack the Ripper murders. To make matters worse, Zatanna also quickly learns that she's among the Ripper's targets. In a gritty but magical journey (with a healthy dab of romance), Zatanna and John Constantine join forces to find and unmask Jack the Ripper.

In Red Hood: Outlaws, The Outlaws try to go legit-and fail spectacularly. The Justice League has issued a challenge to Red Hood, Artemis of Bana-Mighdall, and Bizarro, who have to try and replace their goody-two-shoe counterparts as the heroes the world neither deserves nor needs. In this original series, the Outlaws will battle some of DC's biggest Super-Villains and Super Heroes-but their biggest battles are among themselves. Can this team last? And can they find their own identities separate from Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman?

"We're excited to continue expanding DC's storytelling, with fun, out-of-continuity stories featuring our characters in different worlds and genres, that any fan, whether new to DC or not, can dive into," Marie Javins, Editor-in-Chief of DC, said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with DC continues to bring some of the most exciting characters from the DC pantheon to a new generation of comic fans, complete with fresh storylines and new takes on classic heroes," David Lee, VP of Content at WEBTOON, echoed. "Our work with DC has seen incredible support from fans and industry peers, and we can't wait to share the latest series with readers."

As mentioned above, Zatanna & The Ripper will launch on Webtoon on Monday, July 11th, while Red Hood: Outlaws will launch on the platform on Sunday, August 14th.