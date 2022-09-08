DC's Stargirl: Amy Smart Talks Challenges of Starman, a New Nemesis in Season 3

The central mystery of DC's Stargirl's third season is well under way this week with the heroes of the JSA trying to figure out who killed The Gambler, who was found dead outside his trailer at the end of last week's season premiere with Cindy Burman ominously standing over the body. Solving this crime is just the latest challenge for the heroes of Blue Valley, but it's also not the only challenge those in Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl's life will face in Season 3. The return of Sylvester Pemberton/Starman has impact on everyone around her, including her mother, Barbara. On top of that, this week's episode revealed that Barbara may have her own nemesis in the works as well and now, Amy Smart is breaking down how Starman shakes things up for Barbara and what's ahead.

Warning! Spoilers for this week's episode of DC's Stargirl, "Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects", beyond this point.

This week's episode saw the investigation into who killed The Gambler start in earnest, and it also saw Starman (Joel McHale) begin his training of Courtney (Brec Basinger). Unfortunately, that meant Starman took Courtney out of school without anyone's permission, leading to a bit of a tense moment for the family. It's just a further indication of how Starman's presence is impacting the family.

"I definitely think it's challenging for Barbara," Smart told ComicBook.com. "I think it's fun, but it's also a new person living with them, which is always awkward. He's such a wild card. He's this big personality. He's funny, but he also is very vocal and calls the shots in ways that I think is a bit intimidating at times. I think that she's concerned and cautious about what this all means and what's going to transpire because, on one hand, it's really exciting for her daughter to have the former owner of the staff come and teach her and show her more. At the same time, what's his intentions? Why is he here? He's kind of a strange new guest."

Barbara also has challenges outside of the home as well. The episode saw a rather tense moment between Barbara and a coworker at the American Dream, one who has made it clear he's gunning for her job. Smart said that there is definitely a "weird dynamic" going on at work for Barbara, and that Season 3 will be all about Barbara finding her own power.

"I think Season 3 Barbara really starts to find her own power and her strength," Smart said. "It's sort of set up in the best way with Tim coming in and she's getting poked and prodded in ways that are forcing her to face opposition. It's kind of a fun dynamic with her and Paula, again, teaching her more about how to be a badass and stand up for herself because that's what Paula does so well. It's something that Barbara is learning but hasn't really had the confidence to express it herself as much. There's definitely that weird dynamic starting to happen at the American Dream, which makes it more fun and spicy."

