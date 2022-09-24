DC's Stargirl: "Frenemies Chapter Six: The Betrayal" Preview Released

The CW has released a synopsis for "Frenemies — Chapter Six: The Betrayal", the sixth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 12th. The third season of the series has seen the JSA investigating the murder of former Injustice Society foe Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins), but with few clues to go on and plenty of former foes around it seems like everyone is a suspect — including Cindy (Meg DeLacy) who has joined the JSA but isn't exactly trusted by most of her teammates just yet. Now, per the new synopsis, it sounds like tensions between Cindy and Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) will reach a breaking point while Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to be distant from the team as her relationship with Cameron (Hunter Sansone) grows.

CLASHING FRENEMIES — After learning that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending time with Cameron, Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) go on a recon mission to see if the Mahkents pose a threat. Meanwhile, Sylvester (Joel McHale) steps in to fill the void left by Courtney, and tensions between Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Cindy (Meg DeLacy) reach new heights. Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Alfredo Septien & Turi Meyer.

"There's so much push and pull, even when it comes to Cindy. She wants to trust her, but then there are some red flags so she feels pressure that maybe she's wrong … and then looking at Cameron, the 'Camney' relationship, she wants to tell him the truth, but she feels like she can't and there's people telling her that she can't," Bassinger said. "So, there's so much push and pull that she's having to face. And so many obstacles that she can't help but get emotional."

Has Stargirl been renewed for Season 4?

With the third season of DC's Stargirl well underway, fans have been eager to find out if the beloved series has been renewed for a fourth season. Thus far, no announcement about the show's fate has been made just yet, but series stars Amy Smart and Bassinger are very hopeful — and Smart says that how Season 3 ends is very satisfying.

"This season takes a really unexpected twist toward the end, and it does land in a deep, emotional place. That's perfect advice, to get your tissues out," Smart said. "Because it has weight to it at the end, which is sort of what you want when you become so invested in characters. Again, just super unexpected and weighty at the end. It's satisfying, I think."

Brec Bassinger, who plays Stargirl, recently said something similar, noting that series creator Geoff Johns is doing his best to see the series continue.

"Geoff, our showrunner, for lack of a better term this is his baby, and he's put so much love, and I've heard Season 4 pitches and I know he's not leaving any stone unturned to get it to continue," Bassinger said. "But I'm just so grateful. There has been so much fan push on Twitter and Instagram, and it has made me, Geoff, and the whole cast and crew feel so loved because we do work hard on it. So, it feels good that they're rooting for us."

DC's Stargirl airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Frenemies — Chapter Six: The Betrayal" airs October 12th.