The Flash: New Teaser Gives Fans a Super Speed Recap Ahead of Final Season

It's been nine years since Barry Allen was struck by lightning and transformed into The Flash, and now, ahead of the final season premiere in just over a week, The CW is giving fans a chance to go back to where it all began to get caught up — at super speed, of course. On Twitter, The Flash's official account shared a short teaser taking fans back to where it all began to catch them up on how it all started — in a flash. You can check out the high-speed recap of the first season of The Flash in the short video below.

Lightning gave him speed... AND abs ⚡ The final season of #TheFlash begins Wednesday, February 8 on The CW! #TheFinalRun pic.twitter.com/KFdBGwQa93 — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) January 27, 2023

As you can see, the short teaser hits the high notes of the first season of The Flash, but as we head into the final season of The Flash, being billed "The Final Run", there's still quite a bit of ground to cover. The previously released season synopsis teased the greatest battle yet for Barry and Team Flash, one that will push them "to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of The Flash picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team — Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) — must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

Arrowverse stars returning for The Flash's final season.

Various Arrowverse stars are returning for "The Final Run". It was recently announced that Stephen Amell is reprising his role as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in the ninth episode of The Flash's new season. In addition to Amell, it was recently announced that several other Arrowverse alums will be reprising their roles in The Flash's final season, with David Ramsey's John Diggle, Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West, and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Bloodwork all factoring into the new episodes. They join previously-confirmed returning guest stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer.

The Flash's final season is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8th at 8/7c on The CW.