DC Releases New Character Designs for Suicide Squad

DC Comics is launching a new version of Task Force X, aka The Suicide Squad. Acclaimed writer Tom Taylor (Batman, DCeased) is re-uniting with artist Bruno Redondo (Injustice: Gods Among Us) to bring this wild new version of Task Force X to the comic book page. On the slides below you can find the breakdown on each of the 13 Task Force X characters that Taylor and Redondo will be working with – just don’t expect all of them to survive.

Before that, however, check out the official announcement of the new Suicide Squad series, from DC Comics:

“Bestselling Injustice 2 Team of Writer Tom Taylor and Artist Bruno Redondo Reunite for the Wildest Version of Suicide Squad Yet!

Task Force X—nicknamed the Suicide Squad—unites some of the DCU’s unlikeliest villains for its bloodiest series ever! This new version of Task Force X by writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo is already riddled with new villains—any of whom could die on a mission or be dispatched by the mysterious leader who has replaced Amanda Waller.

The Squad’s new mission is to neutralize a group of international super-terrorists known as the Revolutionaries. But when the surviving Revolutionaries join the Squad, all hell breaks loose! Who can Harley Quinn and Deadshot trust when their new teammates are the very people their crew was assigned to kill? The Suicide Squad doesn’t just need to worry about surviving their next mission…now they have to survive each other!

Below, meet the new Suicide Squad in a series of character sketches by Bruno Redondo. Suicide Squad #1 hits shelves on December 18th, 2019.“

Deadshot & Harley Quinn

Grounding this outlandish version of Task Force X are the “The Old-Stagers” as Redondo labels them: Harley Quinn and Deadshot! These ar the two characters fans will be most familiar with (if the only ones).

Aerie

This new villain character looks like a spin on DC or Marvel’s flying characters (Angel, Hawkman), so it’ll be curious to see what the origin of his wings is.

Chaos Kitten

“Chaos Kitten” looks to be in the same lane as DC brawlers like Wildcat or Black Canary, which raises question if she’ll be one of the most badass Squad members – or an early corpse.

Deadly Six

Deadly Six is an intriguing-looking guy. We’ll be eager to learn about the powers that go with the six-digit clock thing on his chest (and corresponding headpiece).

Scale & Finn

These two characters look like Atlanteans that could be related to Lagoon Boy. It will definitely give the Suicide Squad a nice aquatic component.

Jog

Aside from the sneakers and what looks like an oxygen tank (or fire extinguisher), it’s hard to get a bead on who Jog is. A speedster would be my best guess.

Lok

(Photo: DC Comics) Lok looks like he is the new leader of Task Force X after Amanda Waller, the question is: who is he? The only “Lok” in DC Lore is amphibious Green Lantern – this guy looks more like a government suit, who wasn’t always a suit. Could it be someone like Lyle Bolton (aka Lockup)?

Osita

Osita looks pretty interesting: a Latina strongwoman with cybernetic enhancements? Can’t wait to see where this goes.

Thylacine

Thylacine references an Australian carnivorous marsupial that’s now extinct, and the character above looks like a possibly Aboriginal Australian could definitely take that metaphor and run with it.

T.N.Teen

This character looks like he’ll take the whole “teen angst” metaphor to some pretty explosive places.

Wink

No idea what kind of power set this character might have (beyond the obvious winking tease…). Liking the punk rock vibe though. Will be interesting to see how she fits in with the likes of Harley Quinn.

Suicide Squad #1 hits shelves on December 18th, 2019.