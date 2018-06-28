‘DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis’ Release Date Announced

The DC Super Hero Girls are back, and they’re headed to Atlantis for their latest adventure.

The newest adventure is titled DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis and will take the team to the legendary city where they will meet Mera and Siren, though it doesn’t seem that their first encounter will go very smoothly from the official description.

“It seems like an uneventful day at school until the powerful Book of Legends is suddenly stolen from Super Hero High. In order to uncover the mystery, Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Bumblebee and the rest of the Super Crew must journey through the depths of the ocean to Atlantis. There, the girls encounter Mera and Siren, the ocean-dwelling thieves, who prove to be a formidable match. In order to recover the stolen tome and return it to its rightful place, DC Super Hero Girls must band together and use their collective powers to successfully get back to land…and back to class!”

The new film will hit DVD and Digital this October, and will feature a talented voice cast that includes Grey Griffin (Wonder Woman), Tara Strong (Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy), Anais Fairweather (Supergirl), Mae Whitman (Batgirl), Teala Dunn (Bumblebee) and Stephanie and Sheh (Katana).

Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton direct from a script by Shea Fontana. Jennifer Coyle serves as producer with Sam Register as Executive Producer.



“The DC Super Hero Girls return to fight new villains of the deep in the all-new movie DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing. “This exciting new adventure continues to spread the important message of female empowerment to young people – everywhere!”

You can find all the details of the upcoming release below, including what bonus content will accompany the DVD and Digital versions. You can catch the film’s cover as well as the trailer for DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis above.

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis – Extra Content

“Super Hero High” TV Special

BASICS

Digital & DVD Street Date: October 2, 2018

Run Time: 72 Minutes

DVD Price: $19.98 SRP

Digital HD Price: $14.99 SRP

Digital SD Price: $14.99 SRP

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis hits DVD and Digital on October 2.