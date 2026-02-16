Square Enix RPG Is Free With PlayStation Plus for Only 24 Hours

A Square Enix RPG, and a classic one at that, is free with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium until some point on February 17. The game in question is not accessible for free for Essential subscribers, so those subscribed to the standard tier of the Sony subscription service don’t have to worry about this imminent deadline. Those with an Extra or Premium tier who have been playing it are running out of time to beat it. Those who have been meaning to check it out, meanwhile, are really running out of time.

The Square Enix RPG can be beaten in 13 to 15 hours, so those with a PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscription really dedicated could start and mainline the game between now and its removal. You won’t be able to experience its wealth of side content, though, which brings runtimes to the 30-hour mark. While it will require a Herculean effort to start and finish the RPG, Saga Frontier Remastered, between now and tomorrow, what PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers can more feasibly do is check it out to see if they would be interested in a full purchase later down the line for $24.99.

A Classic PS1 RPG Redone

For those unfamiliar with SaGa Frontier, it was released by Square — before it combined with Enix and became known as Square Enix — in 1997, as a PS1 exclusive. It is the seventh release in the SaGa series, but the first game for many because it was the first game in the series released outside of Japan. Upon release, it earned a 71 on GameRankings, which wasn’t the greatest score, but it still sold appreciably and became a bit of a cult classic.

Fast-forward, and two decades later, in 2021, a remaster was released as SaGa Frontier Remastered. This wasn’t just a simple remaster, though, as it came with new, additional characters, events, and features. Despite being released while the PS5 was out, it only came to the PS4. Obviously, it is playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility. Upon release, the remaster earned a better score than the original, posting a 77 on Metacritic.

If this PS1 Square Enix RPG doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is you have other options in this department. Later this month, a classic Square Enix PS1 RPG remaster is being released. Meanwhile, for PlayStation Plus subscribers, 10 free games are arriving tomorrow.

