68 Years Later, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Finally Unveils Yuji’s Domain Expansion

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is currently in its final stretch as the fight between the sorceresses and the Simurians continues. The Simurians refuse to take a step back after Cross was fatally wounded, as they force the sorcerers to stop killing cursed spirits. However, since the lives of innocent people depend on controlling the number of curses in Tokyo, the sorcerers can’t sit around fiddling with their thumbs. Since both parties can’t come to an understanding, Dabura proposed having a duel with one of the sorcerers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yuka Okkotsu volunteered to serve as Earth’s representative and sacrifice herself since she was running out of time due to her illness. Amid the battle, Yuji Itadori, the original protagonist, makes an unexpected entrance and shocks readers with his immense powers. Yuji has been unable to age since his battle against Ryomen Sukuna, and over the years, his powers have grown tremendously. In Chapter 21 of the manga, he reunites with his biggest enemy, Mahito, in the pathway of souls. Their fateful reunion continues in the latest Chapter 22, where Yuji unveils the terrifying power behind his Domain Expansion.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Reveals How Powerful Yuji’s Domain Expansion Is

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Yuji’s Domain Expansion was only mentioned in the final arc of the main story, but fans never learned how it works. As soon as Yuji expanded his domain, he took Sukuna down memory lane, hoping to understand the villain better. The story ended not long after, leaving fans with many unanswered questions about the protagonist’s most powerful technique ever.

Domain Expansion can turn the tide of any battle, which is why it’s called the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery. While Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo also doesn’t reveal the name of the technique, it shows how terrifying it is. Mahito is one of the most powerful characters in the franchise, who can expand his domain in 0.2 seconds. Satoru Gojo can do that in less than 0.2 seconds, while Ryomen Sukuna takes even less time.

In the latest chapter, Yuji was even faster than Mahito, which means it wouldn’t even be an exaggeration to say that it was on the same level as Gojo and Sukuna. Yuji didn’t even have to lift a finger before he managed to defeat Mahito, someone who almost destroyed him in the Shibuya Incident Arc. The Domain Expansion works in a similar fashion to Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine, although the appearance is vastly different. Since both domains revolved around slashing their opponents, Mahito was cut into pieces before he could even figure out what happened to him.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!